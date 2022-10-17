Perks and Rec: Save on kitchen, home, and gift essentials at Target

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're kicking off this week with a bang — that is, a sale on practically everything you need at Target. While it still feels too early to be writing about holiday season prep, we're not taking any chances on being underprepared.

Make all the soups, stews and sauces your heart desires in a new dutch oven from Crock-pot. Perfect your morning coffee cake in a pair of baking dishes from Staub for nearly $80 off. And save time chopping with a KitchenAid food chopper .

Is it time to redecorate? Swap out your coffee table and add a mirror for a change of scenery, and keep your living room sparkling with a deep cleaner .

It's never too early to stock up on gifts. Grab Pictionary for a game night with friends, or go big with a giant block-stacking game . Take your next family gathering up a notch by bringing Nerf guns — you'll thank me later.

Be sure to check out Target's early Black Friday deals for all the best discounts. See you tomorrow with more savings.

