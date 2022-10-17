Read full article on original website
Apple fined for not including charging adapters with iPhones
Apple Inc. was fined $19 million by a Brazilian court on Thursday because the company has opted not to sell chargers with its new iPhones. The court has ruled that the company must now include the chargers in any iPhones sold in the country.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale.
iPad Pro 22 could launch 'in days' (but we’re more excited by new iPad rumours)
Apple's new iPad Pro 2022 could be with us very soon. We've known for some time that Apple has plans to launch its new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022 in October, but according to Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, this new tablet could arrive 'in a matter of days'.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
9to5Mac
The problem with Apple Watch faces
There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Just Hit $799 on Amazon
Yes, Apple dropped an all-new MacBook Air this summer but we're putting that to the side for now. Amazon has the excellent M1 MacBook Air just dropped to $799. It's a laptop with plenty of performance for movie editing as well as a boatload of tabs open in Chrome or Safari. Let's break down what makes this a fantastic holiday deal.
CNBC
Apple announces new iPad Pros, redesigned regular iPad and updated Apple TV 4K
Apple announced new versions of its iPad Pros, a new 10th-generation iPad and an updated Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. As in recent years, the company will sell two sizes of the iPad Pros: an 11-inch model and a larger 12.9-inch model. The launches give Apple even more new gadgets...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
Apple Insider
2022 iPad case pops up at Target ahead of launch
A case from an accessory producer for the as-yet unreleased 2022 iPad has been spotted on store shelves, in a bold bet ahead of Apple's rumored hardware launches. Apple is expected to launch new models of iPad and iPad Pro within days, with each the target of many rumors and leaks. While accessory manufacturers try to predict what Apple will launch and prepare their products to match, one seems to have jumped the gun and released an accessory already.
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16.1 will be available on October 24, here’s what’s new
Apple has officially given iPadOS 16 a release date. Alongside the announcement of new iPad Pro hardware today, Apple revealed that iPadOS 16.1 will be released for all iPad users on October 24. iPadOS 16 includes a number of changes for iPad users, headlined by the controversial new Stage Manager multitasking feature.
tipranks.com
Apple Introduces Multiple New Products
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled a number of products today. This includes a redesigned iPad, the next-generation Apple TV 4K, and iPad Pro. The new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display along with the A14 Bionic chip for superior performance. Further, the iPad Pro featuring the M2 chip also offers a next-level Apple pencil hover experience as well as faster connectivity.
CNET
Save $120 On an Apple Watch Series 7 While Supplies Last
Having just been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 8 last month, many retailers are clearing out stock of the now previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 with some enticing deals. If you don't need the latest and greatest version, you can save big on the GPS-only Series 7 model at Walmart right now with the 45mm device having dropped down to just $309 there. That's the lowest we've seen it go and $120 off its original retail price. The price is almost being matched at Target, where the same model is $310.
9to5Mac
Apple announces new Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support
Following a teaser from Tim Cook’s Twitter account earlier this morning, Apple on Tuesday announced a new generation of the Apple TV 4K. The new model comes with the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, a new Siri Remote with USB-C, and more. What changes with the new Apple TV...
