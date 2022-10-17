Read full article on original website
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands Review
Gearbox's New Tales from the Borderlands successfully recaptures the charm and humor of Telltale's original adventure-game spinoff of the Borderlands first-person shooter series, but its attempts to stretch out the gameplay and the story don't fare as well. Reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey.
Essence
Black Witches Debunk Witchcraft’s Biggest Myths
European misconceptions of Blackness and witchcraft are still influencing today’s views on witches and traditional, non-Christian religions. An old, common misconception of witches is that they’re all white. Another is that they’re associated with the devil. African and Black American culture has long included non-traditional spirituality that’s been misunderstood by white communities, as well as our own.
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
IGN
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Gameplay Trailer
A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, including the Winters Expansion in which you play as Rose, Ethan's Daughter, was shown at the Resident Evil Showcase in October. Explore the Realm of Consciousness as Rose when the Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
IGN
Volley Pals - Announcement Trailer
Take a look at Volley Pals in this announcement trailer for the upcoming cartoon-style arcade volleyball game, featuring a local multiplayer party mode for up to four players, the ability to customize your court, and more. Volley Pals is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in Q2 2023.
IGN
How to Get Destiny 2 Spectral and Manifested Pages
It is time to don your Festival Masks and participate in the Festival of the Lost 2022 in Destiny 2, which runs from October 18, 2022 to November 8, 2022. Candy is not the only reward you can reap during Destiny 2's Halloween Event. By collecting Spectral Pages during in-game events and converting those into Manifested Pages during Haunted Sectors runs, you can complete the Book of the Forgotten to earn secret rewards.
IGN
Teenager Builds the Known Universe in Minecraft
Eighteen-year-old YouTuber Christopher Slayton recently crafted entire planets, black holes, galaxies, and, well, the entire cosmos. And he used nothing but the blocks within Minecraft. In the more than a decade since its release, Minecraft has evolved into a creative powerhouse, with its millions strong community working together to build...
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
IGN
Genshin Impact Scenery and Sentiment: Mondstadt Edition Official Trailer
Genshin Impact's Mondstadt region and prominent NPCs are featured in this animated short by Danish animation studio, Sun Creature Studio. "While searching for the meaning of your journey, don't forget the sights that once accompanied you on your travels. As the river of time flows on, the whispers of the...
IGN
Presence: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for New Supernatural Thriller
Is it madness or the supernatural? That’s the dilemma facing the protagonist of the upcoming thriller Presence, the trailer for which can be seen exclusively here on IGN. You can watch it via the player above or the embed below. Directed by Christian Schultz from a screenplay co-written with...
IGN
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
IGN
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
Netflix upgrades its cheapest plan with free streaming quality update
Anyone that subscribes to Netflix Basic is about to make the jump to HD
IGN
New World Brimstone Sands: How to Enter and Unlock Story Quest
Brimstone Sands is a new area in New World, added with the Brimstone Sands update on Oct 18, 2022. Curious players attempting to explore the scorching hot region on foot will quickly discover it's not exactly safe to do so; in fact, you'll quickly perish the moment you step foot into the territory.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
IGN
Little Jar - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Little Jar, an upcoming comedy movie starring Kelsey Gunn, Nicholas Anthony Reid, Jon Snow, Jennifer DeFilippo, Anthony Ma, Doug Hurley, and Michael Rousselet. Ainsley (Kelsey Gunn) is a misanthrope who hates people but when she suddenly finds herself in isolation with no one to...
IGN
Gotham Knights - 9 Things To Do First
With the biggest rendition of Gotham City yet and 4 playable Bat-Characters to choose from it can be difficult to know where to start your post-Batman adventure in Gotham Knights. Here are our recommendations for the 9 most important Things To Do First in Gotham Knights. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Intro.
