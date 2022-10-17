ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Castle Rock, Colo. (AP) — When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The engineering firm that approached him about the test explained the process, and together they sipped samples of recycled water. Seufert quickly understood it wasn't too different from how water is normally handled.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
SFGate

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Temperatures will continue to warm above freezing this morning,. therefore the freeze warning has expired. ...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Temperatures will continue to warm this morning, therefore the. frost advisory has expired. _____
ALBANY, NY
SFGate

The Daily 10-19-22 The fight over the future of Tahoe town's vacation homes

Travel through North Lake Tahoe, and you might see them: clusters of single-family homes that sit empty all year, waiting to be lived in — except they probably never will be. That’s because 65% of them are vacation rentals and second homes. By now, it’s no secret that the proliferation of short-term rentals — and luxury developments — is significantly altering Tahoe’s bucolic landscape. A recent meeting over the local vacation rental program put the region's tensions on full display. • I’ve finished 52 hikes in 12 months — this one hurt the most
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to lower. 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower. to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to. around...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy