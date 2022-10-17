ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: ALDS Game 5 with Bombers on the brink

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

What a weekend! The Padres eliminated the 111-win Dodgers. The Bravos were phinished off by the Phillies. The Astros swept the Mariners in three even though they played four games. The Jets and Giants won again. Tennessee upset Alabama. President Biden said the economy is “strong as hell.” Burger King unveiled their hellish halloween boo burger, the Ghost Pepper Whopper and oh Aaron Judge was booed…at Yankee Stadium.

Andres Gimenez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after sliding to second base during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees
Will the Yanks survive? Will the fair-weather fans boo Judge? Will you be trying the Ghost Pepper Whopper? Jameson Taillon gave up two runs in relief in Game 2. The Guardians will start Aaron Civale but gotta believe we will see a lot of Emmanuel Clase and maybe Shane Bieber. Play 10 units on Cleveland.

Told you. The Yankees needed a win to extend their season and they responded. Gerrit Cole limited the GuarIndians to two runs over seven innings, Harrison Bader homered and the Yanks clipped Cleveland, 4-2. Told you. Up +1,645 yogiberras.

