Broncos vs. Chargers prediction: Nathanial Hackett fade train on ‘Monday Night Football’

By Action Network
 3 days ago

Can’t get enough of watching Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos in prime time? Well, you’re in luck. Denver is in prime time for the fourth time in the first six weeks Monday.

While watching Hackett try to coach and this Broncos offense sputter in the red zone is painful, at least we get to make money off the guy. If you got the 49ers on the early numbers of +2 a couple of weeks ago, Hackett has started his career 0-5 ATS. That’s pretty impressive.

Luckily for me, I’ve been riding the Hackett fade train right here in The Post. And I like to live my life by the motto of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Nathaniel Hackett
I will say this, though, the market has caught up with Hackett. The Chargers opened up -6 at most sportsbooks, and as of Sunday, that number had been bet down to 4.5. I get it. The Broncos have played a lot of tight games, and they are due for some positive regression in the red zone, where they are converting just 21 percent of the time through five games. That will turn around at some point.

Still, Denver enters this game with numerous key injuries on both sides of the ball, and that includes struggling quarterback Russell Wilson who is dealing with a sore shoulder.

I make this game Los Angeles -4, so there isn’t a ton of value in the spread. However, I do think Denver’s defense is going to start slipping now that it’s down at least four starters for this game.

Let’s keep riding the Hackett fade train until it stops paying out.

