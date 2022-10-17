Read full article on original website
World Boss - Launch Trailer
World Boss is a free-to-play first-person shooter from PlaySide Studios. In order to become the World Boss, players will need to delete their enemies, unlock powerful perks and weapons, and use their wits and skills to rise to the top – and stay there.
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Gameplay Trailer
A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, including the Winters Expansion in which you play as Rose, Ethan's Daughter, was shown at the Resident Evil Showcase in October. Explore the Realm of Consciousness as Rose when the Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022.
PUBG: Battlegrounds x Dead by Daylight - Official Collaboration Trailer
Watch the tense trailer for the PUBG x Dead by Daylight collaboration. PUBG: Battlegrounds challenges players to 'Survive the Deadly Night' in its new mode, which sees a terrifying killer stalking a group of survivors. Survivors will need to locate broken generators and fix them, before making a swift exit...
Way of the Hunter - Remington Arms Trailer
Remington Arms are available now in Way of the Hunter. Watch the trailer for a look at the Remington 783, Remington 700, Remington V3, and the Remington 1903.
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 Launch Trailer
The Walking Dead: Last Mile - Act 3 is available to play now on Facebook. Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead: Last Mile Act 3, where you experience and influence a constantly evolving coastal Alaskan community through an Instant Game with new story content available daily. New features available in Act 3 of The Walking Dead: Last Mile include an updated survival mode, a new grave-digging mini-game, faction choices, new maps, and more.
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Vs. Remaster | Side-By-Side Comparison
James Sunderland and Silent Hill 2 (for that matter) are back for Konami’s new Silent Hill 2 Remake, which is slated for a 2023 release. Since Konami just released a new Silent Hill 2 trailer, we took the time to create a side-by-side comparison using Silent Hill 2 gameplay footage.
Presence: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for New Supernatural Thriller
Is it madness or the supernatural? That’s the dilemma facing the protagonist of the upcoming thriller Presence, the trailer for which can be seen exclusively here on IGN. You can watch it via the player above or the embed below. Directed by Christian Schultz from a screenplay co-written with...
Silent Hill 2 Remake Announced From Bloober Team, First Look at Pyramid Head
It's official: after months of rumors and speculation, Konami is remaking Silent Hill 2. During today's Silent Hill Transmission event, Konami showcased a three-minute trailer that provided a look at the famously foggy town in 4K. In addition to providing glimpses of Pyramid Head and other notable elements from the original game, the trailer confirmed that Bloober Team will handling development and that it will utilize the Unreal Engine. It will be a PS5 console exclusive while also releasing on Steam.
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a New Mobile RPG
Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG featuring a cinematic story set to arrive in 2023. Onslaught will feature a vast roster of Mortal Kombat characters that players can collect and unleash against enemies in real-time group battles. It's being made by NetherRealm Studios, the developer...
New Tales from the Borderlands Review
Gearbox's New Tales from the Borderlands successfully recaptures the charm and humor of Telltale's original adventure-game spinoff of the Borderlands first-person shooter series, but its attempts to stretch out the gameplay and the story don't fare as well. Reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
Overwatch 2's Latest Skin Is Only Available at McDonalds
Overwatch 2's latest skin is an Epic-grade Tracer costume only available at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
Leaked Instagram Feature Reveals That Time is a Flat Circle
Meta is reportedly working on a feature allowing users to add a song to their Instagram profile. The feature was spotted by leaker Allesandro Paluzzi, who tweeted a thread showcasing screenshots of a new "Profile Song" feature. One screenshot shows a new "Music" option in the Edit Profile settings on Instagram and allows you to "pick" a song to be displayed on your profile. Another screenshot from Paluzzi shows that a user's "Profile Song" appears at the bottom underneath the links section, with the song selected being playable when it is set.
New State Mobile - 60 Second Strategy ft. Halifax
New State Mobile's latest update is available now and adds a brand new map to the pool: Akinta, the setting for an all-new Battle Royale mode. In this 60 second strategy, we're partnering up with streamer Halifax to give you the tips you need to get your hands on a coveted Chicken Dinner.
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Every Collectable Location
Check out every collectable location in A Plague Tale: Requiem. In this video we complete the Codex by finding every souviner and every feather/flower in Hugo's Collection in chronalogical order. Each collectable in this video is labled with the subchapter and the curent objective in the main story of A Plague Tale: Requiem for your convience.
Wednesday: Exclusive "Tim Burton" Behind the Scenes Clip
The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Wednesday premieres on Netflix globally on November 23rd, 2022 at 12:00 AM PST.
