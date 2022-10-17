I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.

