Park City, UT

UPDATE: 6th Shotski breaks the previous record with 1,340 simultaneous shots

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Annual Park City Sunrise Shot Ski returned to Historic Main Street on October 15. Around 2 p.m., participants broke the previous record by taking 1,340 shots simultaneously along the ski, which was constructed out of more than 500 skis end to end.

TownLift previously reported on this year’s shotski, which was sponsored by Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and High West Distillery. The proceeds of the event will be donated to the Rotary Club’s local grant program that sponsors over 20 different community groups in Park City.


Park City, UT
