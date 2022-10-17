ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Letter: No surprise

By Michael Sullivan
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

It isn't any wonder that animosity toward the homeless and the fact Curry County ranked No. 1 in Oregon for its suicide rate appeared on the same page of your paper.

My husband and I relocated to Del Norte when we couldn't find a month-to-month for our trailer in Curry County after I was laid off in 2019 in Ventura County. We had met in adolescence and reunited indefinitely in 2017.

To try and stay afloat from Ventura County and its increasing rental prices and discrimination practices, my husband noted he had put a million pounds of crab at Harbor port in the 2000s, working for several captains, many remaining, and was hired right away for the November 2019 crab season.

And then he got injured on the boat, my EDD benefits expired, local ordinance in Crescent City was about to make us homeless, I was pregnant and then the world shut down.

After seeing inordinate cruelty regarding government benefits in Crescent City, we came to Harbor to beg for compassion to help keep us afloat starting June 2021, while dealing with the family court system to get our baby back, termed adoptable by the court, for no legal reason.

Amazingly there was so much compassion for our extraordinary circumstance in the Brookings-Harbor area, we were able to maintain comfort in our trauma of seeing our daughter hurt in forced foster care while Del Norte left us with nothing, from our baby to our trailer and truck, too, to being forced out of all available shelter and campgrounds without legal justification, other than long-term stay issues.

As attitudes change in Curry County, however, to being like Del Norte. It's not a surprise to see the aforementioned stories on the cover of your paper. Compassion is understanding.

Michael Sullivan

Crescent City

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

