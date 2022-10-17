Registration opens next week for popular Skyway 10K bridge run

Runners move across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the 2019 Skyway 10K race. Registration opens Oct. 24-31 for the 2023 race in March. [ LUIS, SANTANA | Tampa Bay Times ]

The sixth Skyway 10K, a scenic run over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge benefitting the Armed Forces Families Foundation, will happen in March. Registration opens Oct. 24-31.

If you feel inspired to lace up, be aware that the race has sold out quickly every year. So quickly that entrants are asked to apply at Skyway10K.com to put their names in a lottery. The lottery winners will be notified Nov. 4 if they will get to trot over the bridge on March 12, 2023.

The 500 volunteers of last year’s Skyway 10K will be eligible for early registration, allowing them to bypass the lottery system. Early registration is taking place Oct. 17-31.

The popular event gives 100 percent of its registration fees to the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a nonprofit supporting infrastructure projects helping families of service men and women.

Runners move across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the Skyway 10K race in 2019. The race is limited to 8,000 entrants. [ LUIS, SANTANA | Times (2019) ]

“We’re so excited for registration week because it’s the first step in the race process where we get to see the outpouring of support from people in our community and across the country,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Admission is $80 per person, with a total of 8,000 registration spots available.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and features access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area and swag at the VIP tent throughout race weekend, which includes the race expo and race day at Tropicana Field.

The 2022 Skyway 10K raised more than $652,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation. To date, more than $2.6 million has been raised from Skyway 10K events, according to organizers.