Belgrade, MT

Section of Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade set to close through end of October

By MTN News
 3 days ago
A section of Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade is scheduled to close for waterline installation.

The closure is set to be in effect from October 18 to October 31.

The section to be closed will be between Happy Lane and Glider Lane.

The closure is part of the Infrastructure Improvements Project. This project phase will not impact homeowners or business access to their driveways.

DLM Contracting Inc says they will work expeditiously on this project. DLM asks the public for patience with the crews as they complete the necessary improvements.

