Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Haystack burns in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews are responding to a burning haystack near Road 170. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that visibility is limited in the area, due to smoke. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
Pasco Council Wants City to Manage Animal Shelter
Wednesday, the City of Pasco released a statement indicating the City Council would prefer the Tri-City Animal Shelter be managed by the city. Animal shelter costs are shared by Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco. According to information released by way of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "After a careful look...
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
Tri-Cities judge candidate responds to claims she inflated qualifications in voters’ guide
The candidate said she stands by her experience.
‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?
“This past weekend, City Hall entered an annual Halloween decorating contest with a ghoulish scarecrow dressed up to look like me.”
25 Entertainment Options Locals Say They’d Like To See in the Tri-Cities
Here Are 25 Entertainment Options We'd Like To See In Tri-Cities Washington. Tri-Cities Washington is a great place to live and we've got some great entertainment options but as awesome as the towns are, there are a few options that the locals would love to see in the Tri-Cities. Can...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge
Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick while walking to Park Middle School.
17-Year-Old Dies From Earlier Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A 17-year-old has died from injuries he received from a gunshot wound from back on October 15th. Kennewick Police Department reports the victim, identified as Elias Salazar, was inadvertently hit by a bullet fired by a 14-year-old boy holding the gun in an area off the 800 Block of North Volland Street. The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case. He will now face a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the incident. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number 22-078665. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0