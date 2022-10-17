(Kennewick, WA) -- A 17-year-old has died from injuries he received from a gunshot wound from back on October 15th. Kennewick Police Department reports the victim, identified as Elias Salazar, was inadvertently hit by a bullet fired by a 14-year-old boy holding the gun in an area off the 800 Block of North Volland Street. The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case. He will now face a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the incident. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number 22-078665. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO