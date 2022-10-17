Read full article on original website
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
Tiny Oregon Town Hosts 1st Wind-Solar-Battery ‘Hybrid’ Plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. Clean power. The project, which will generate enough electricity...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders. Amazon expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Bonamici to Host Webinar on Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
PORTLAND, OR – On Thursday, Oct. 6 Congress member Suzanne Bonamici, chair of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, will host a webinar on the Biden-Harris Administration’s transformational student debt relief plan. Bonamici will be joined by student debt relief advocate and expert...
Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy
HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
