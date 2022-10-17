ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Skanner News

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders. Amazon expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
The Skanner News

Bonamici to Host Webinar on Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

PORTLAND, OR – On Thursday, Oct. 6 Congress member Suzanne Bonamici, chair of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, will host a webinar on the Biden-Harris Administration’s transformational student debt relief plan. Bonamici will be joined by student debt relief advocate and expert...
OREGON STATE
Reuters

Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy

HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
HUDSON, NY
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy