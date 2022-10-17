ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEzDf_0icW2pkN00

EVANSVILLE — A warehouse was destroyed in a massive fire early Monday in southern Indiana, an official says.

The building, known locally as the Morton Warehouse, was a total loss, according to Evansville Division Fire Chief Mike Larson.

Some adjacent structures were also left in ruins after the fire, the Associated Press reports.

Smoke could be seen for miles away, according to the AP.

Investigators are still working to determine the estimated financial losses, Larson said.

Larson said crews are still figuring out who owns the warehouse, but it has lots of different businesses in it and it was used for storage.

No one was injured or died as a result of the fire.

The first 911 calls came in about 5 a.m. regarding the fire at the warehouse, 119 N. Morton Ave. This is near the U.S. 41-Lloyd Expressway interchange.

First fire crews on the scene reported the warehouse had heavy fire and called for more help.

Because the warehouse is very old and very big the fire got very big very fast aided by the high winds this morning.

Larson said that crews did a good job containing the fire to just one warehouse because the winds threatened to spread it to other large buildings in the area.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Larson said the ATF will take over the investigation because of the size of the facility. The agency's involvement does not mean is anything criminal or gun/explosive related.

Crews will be on scene at least a couple of days putting out hot spots and it will take that time to even get into the building because of the collapses and other dangers.

TOP STORIES:
People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

EFD briefs situation at Morton Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The scene of the Morton Warehouse continued to smolder earlier this morning, even rekindling itself after the building caught fire Monday morning. Fire crews have been on the scene throughout the day extinguishing hot spots as the fire continues to burn itself out. After a fire this severe, that process could […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes

An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night

Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
MONTGOMERY, IN
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022

The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EVV plans to extend Delta service to one major southern city

Evansville Regional Airport officials announced this week, they will be extending their service to Atlanta. Delta Airlines 717 from Evansville to Atlanta will now continue flights until spring of 2023. This is the second time the Delta flight has been extended.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Combine ignites while harvesting soy beans

The Lewisport Volunteer Fire Department received a call on Friday, October 14. Glenn Moffitt’s John Deere combine had caught fire while he was operating it out in his soybean field on the corner of State Hwy 657 and McIntyre Road in Lewisport. The fire was completely knocked down by Lewisport firefighters and, thankfully, no one was injured. The land owner is Becky Toler.
LEWISPORT, KY
WRTV

WRTV

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy