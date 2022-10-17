ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO police investigating double shooting Monday

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
KCMO police found two shooting victims in a car in a convenience store parking lot Monday, 10 miles from where they were shot.

One of the victims suffered critical gunshot wounds and the other non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

The shooting happened at 1:05 p.m. in the 2200 block of Tracy Avenue.

Officers got there and found out the victims drove to a QuikTrip convenience store at 6400 E. 87th Street.

No word from police on what led to the violence or descriptions of any suspects.

