msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
More Brands Will Offer Secured Credit Cards for Customers During Uncertain Economic Times
Amid economic challenges, the credit landscape is shifting, Roy Ng, co-founder and CEO of Bond, writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Over 150 million individuals in the U.S. are considered financially at risk today, according to Experian and...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
CNBC
JPMorgan Chase, taking a feature from fintech rivals, gives some customers early payday deposits
JPMorgan Chase is giving some customers early access to their direct deposits, a feature popularized by fintech rivals, as it hopes to attract users to a no-overdraft checking account. The feature — which accelerates payments including payroll, tax refunds, pensions and government benefits by up to two days — debuts...
Move Over, Millennials — Gen Z to Start Calling the Shots in Payments
When we see what’s transpired in the past three years, the utility of long-term outlooks becomes clear as the businesses that paid attention to trendlines in 2020 in many cases survived and thrived under extraordinary conditions stretching into the here and now — and after. In that spirit,...
Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses
Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
TreviPay, KHI Team to Debut Aviation Network Payment Platform
B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay has launched the TreviPay Aviation Network. The network provides a “co-branded, closed-loop card solution” for fixed-base operators (FBOs) and flight support service organizations that serve the general and defense aviation industries, as well as their customers, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 18) news release.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
Checkout.com Introduces Fraud Detection Tool for Merchants
The U.K.-based payments service provider Checkout.com on Wednesday (Oct. 19) announced the launch of a new anti-fraud tool, Fraud Detection Pro. As PYMNTS reported Tuesday (Oct. 18), online fraud is down in the U.K. after surging in 2021. Checkout.com noted in a press release that new types of fraud such...
thecoinrise.com
Troubled crypto lender Celsius Network reportedly hit by a Federal probe
Crypto lender Celsius Network is one of the most popular victims of the sudden sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, which was partly brought on by the failure of the Terra blockchain in May. The now-bankrupt crypto lender is still dealing with legal issues. The company is reportedly under investigation by...
fintechfutures.com
Mastercard to enable banks to offer crypto trading services with new solution
Payments giant Mastercard is gearing up to launch a new solution designed to give banks and other financial institutions the ability to offer crypto trading services to customers. Named Crypto Source, the new offering is being developed in partnership with New York-based fintech Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform. The collaboration...
Paysafe, HotelKey Partner to Streamline Hotels’ Retail, B2B Payments
Specialized payments platform Paysafe and cloud-based software solution provider HotelKey have partnered to enable frictionless payments for U.S. hotels across both their retail touchpoints and their back-of-house operations. This collaboration will streamline in-person, card-present and card-not-present transactions across all of a hotel’s retail sales channels, including the front desk, bars,...
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
crypto-economy.com
Mastercard Launches Crypto Program for Banks
Mastercard is launching a new crypto program to make it easier for different financial institutions to offer crypto trading to their clients. The firm hopes on acting as a bridge between multiple crypto platforms and banks to ensure security and regulatory compliance. Mastercard would assist financial institutions by helping them follow crypto compliance rules. It will also help them in verifying transactions while adhering to anti-money laundering rules.
Amex, Cvent Expand Payments Solutions as Corporate Events Resume
Event marketing and management platform Cvent has expanded its virtual payment capabilities with the help of American Express. The new features offer American Express Corporate Meeting Card and vPayment clients who use the Cvent Event Marketing and Management platform streamlined onboarding and improved user experience, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) news release.
Report: Goldman Sachs Aims to Boost Engagement, Retention of Developers
As Goldman Sachs works to build technology and software to optimize the experience of clients, it reportedly also aims to improve the experience of the software developers who create those tools. Where the bank’s developers used to ask “how” questions about projects, they’re now invited to answer “why” questions in...
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
