Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

$1.8B CTA budget proposal avoids service cuts, fare hikes

CHICAGO -- The CTA released its proposed 2023 budget Thursday that keeps all services, avoids fare hikes and retains discounted prices on certain passes that were implemented in last year's budget. Jeremy Fine, CTA's chief financial officer, said it was prudent to keep fares the same and avoid any layoffs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car, school bus crash snags South Loop traffic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon on busy Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.The car appeared to have rear-ended the Alltown school bus in the eastbound lanes of an elevated stretch of Roosevelt Road just east of Canal Street.Fire Department paramedics were on the scene at 4 p.m.Information about injuries was not immediately available.It was not immediately learned how many passengers were on the school bus, or how old they were.As of 4 p.m., the school bus remained stopped in the street with a damaged car behind it.
CHICAGO, IL
Progressive Rail Roading

CTA advances Red Line extension project

The Chicago Transit Authority's board last week approved two new measures to advance the Red Line Extension project. The measures authorize CTA to begin acquiring land needed for the extension, CTA officials said in a press release. The project is one of the most critical investments in the agency’s history and will be transformative for the city’s far south side communities, they added.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to hump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Off-duty Chicago Police officer involved in shooting on city’s South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago fire ambulance stolen in North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen in the North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the ambulance was stolen in the 1100 block of California Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after, the vehicle was found by officers on patrol in the 2600 block of South Wolcott Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed man robs bank on Chicago's South Side: FBI

CHICAGO - An armed man robbed a bank on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. According to the FBI, the suspect entered the BMO Harris Bank located at 3440 South Archer Avenue around noon and displayed a weapon. The suspect verbally requested money, the FBI said. Nobody was injured in the...
CHICAGO, IL

