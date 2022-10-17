Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
$1.8B CTA budget proposal avoids service cuts, fare hikes
CHICAGO -- The CTA released its proposed 2023 budget Thursday that keeps all services, avoids fare hikes and retains discounted prices on certain passes that were implemented in last year's budget. Jeremy Fine, CTA's chief financial officer, said it was prudent to keep fares the same and avoid any layoffs...
Car, school bus crash snags South Loop traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon on busy Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.The car appeared to have rear-ended the Alltown school bus in the eastbound lanes of an elevated stretch of Roosevelt Road just east of Canal Street.Fire Department paramedics were on the scene at 4 p.m.Information about injuries was not immediately available.It was not immediately learned how many passengers were on the school bus, or how old they were.As of 4 p.m., the school bus remained stopped in the street with a damaged car behind it.
Progressive Rail Roading
CTA advances Red Line extension project
The Chicago Transit Authority's board last week approved two new measures to advance the Red Line Extension project. The measures authorize CTA to begin acquiring land needed for the extension, CTA officials said in a press release. The project is one of the most critical investments in the agency’s history and will be transformative for the city’s far south side communities, they added.
Bronzeville Joins Growing List Of Chicago Neighborhoods Hiring Private Security To Stop Violence
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville will soon begin a pilot program to add private security to the area, bringing in a South Side-based company to collaborate with a community watchdog group to monitor busy streets and residential areas. Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the pilot program at a community last...
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
Chicago police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in a drive-by on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon. Around 1:56 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 2100 block of E. 71st Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The victim was...
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to hump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
fox32chicago.com
Police promise more patrols after Wrigleyville armed robberies, but not clear how many cops will be deployed
CHICAGO - Lake View business leaders were promised more police officers during a meeting Thursday afternoon about a string of armed robberies just south of Wrigley Field over the weekend. But it was unclear how many officers will be deployed and for how long. The offer falls short of a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Downtown alderman believes widespread fraud a possibility with Lightfoot's gas and transit card giveaway program
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
nypressnews.com
Off-duty Chicago Police officer involved in shooting on city’s South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked...
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago fire ambulance stolen in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen in the North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the ambulance was stolen in the 1100 block of California Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after, the vehicle was found by officers on patrol in the 2600 block of South Wolcott Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man robs bank on Chicago's South Side: FBI
CHICAGO - An armed man robbed a bank on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. According to the FBI, the suspect entered the BMO Harris Bank located at 3440 South Archer Avenue around noon and displayed a weapon. The suspect verbally requested money, the FBI said. Nobody was injured in the...
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
6 hurt in crash involving CPD squad car in Woodlawn, paramedics say
The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene.
