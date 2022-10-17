ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley

Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?

I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden

PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
94.5 KATS

What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?

In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
UNION GAP, WA
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex

K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Triumph reopens Beth’s Place in Yakima

An inpatient treatment facility for women in Yakima that closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic reopened Monday with a ribbon-cutting. Triumph has reopened Beth’s Place, which was named after Beth Dannhardt, the former executive director at Triumph, according to a news release. It is at 608 Superior Lane on Triumph’s campus. The campus is also home to the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program and the new Genesis Building, which will feature an outpatient mental health clinic once complete, the release said.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First Washington African American Chamber of Commerce

Richland, WA - Tri-Cities is getting its first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!. Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend. The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
