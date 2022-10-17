Read full article on original website
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley
Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
The 11 Best 21+ Halloween Parties at Bars in the Yakima Valley
Halloween in the Yakima Valley this year is gonna be LIT!. What’s up, what’s up! Halloween is right around the corner, can you believe it? Do you have your Halloween costume picked out yet? Are you planning on going to any fun Halloween parties at bars in Yakima?
Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?
I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
Yakima Herald Republic
Q&A: Donnie Foster of Reno’s on the Runway talks about converting historic building into restaurant
Donnie Foster and his wife, Staci Sainsbury, knew they would be converting the original Yakima airport passenger terminal into a restaurant. They didn’t realize that only months after opening their restaurant, Reno’s on the Runway, it would become a glorified drive-thru window. “Six months after we opened, we...
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden
PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
Yakima Veterans See Lots of Free Services at Stand Down Fair
More than 11,000 veterans call Yakima County home and every year many local veterans get lots of help at the Stand Down Benefits Fair. This year's event is set for October 22 in the Yakima Valley Sundome from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Dave Brown Coordinator of the Yakima County...
What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?
In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex
K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
Would You Buy the Historic Landmark Lotus Room for Around $1M?
Landmark, institution. Call it what you will the fact of the matter is Lotus Room and The Golden Wheel are for-sale people! It's time to roll down the red carpet of memory lane because the future could be very interesting. Find the current details below!. Lotus Room and The Golden...
Yakima Herald Republic
Triumph reopens Beth’s Place in Yakima
An inpatient treatment facility for women in Yakima that closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic reopened Monday with a ribbon-cutting. Triumph has reopened Beth’s Place, which was named after Beth Dannhardt, the former executive director at Triumph, according to a news release. It is at 608 Superior Lane on Triumph’s campus. The campus is also home to the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program and the new Genesis Building, which will feature an outpatient mental health clinic once complete, the release said.
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
nbcrightnow.com
First Washington African American Chamber of Commerce
Richland, WA - Tri-Cities is getting its first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!. Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend. The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with...
NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
There’s a Hop-Infused Tea that Nobody Outside Leavenworth Knows About… Until Now
Yakima's Fresh Hop Ale Festival was one for the record books. Such a great event and gathering of so many cool people, great food, fantastic music and, of course, great, local beers. Of course they had non-beer options including wine but one company that caught my eye was one a non-alcoholic Oolong Hop Tea from Blewett Brewing.
Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids
Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
nbcrightnow.com
Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies
PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
What’s Your Favorite Vehicle Yakima? Shout-Out Your Favorite Lot
Having access to a vehicle is fantastic. If you're lucky to be a part of the crowd that cruises through town without the check engine light on, bully for you! Most of us have experienced some sort of car trouble and due to a recent incident, I've taken to the streets to get two questions answered.
You Won’t Believe Which High School in Yakima is Actually Haunted?
Rumors and stories have a way of inventing themselves inside a High School. Most of the time they're about the current students attending high school or a teacher that's been there for some time. It's easy to start a rumor or make up a story that everyone will adapt and make their own.
