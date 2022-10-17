ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

wgbh.org

Sweeps of Mass. and Cass encampments return as Mayor Wu faces pushback

Following a city-sanctioned sweep of a new encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard Wednesday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu announced additional efforts to tackle a long-standing crisis of homelessness and drug use in the area, home to several shelters and centers for addiction treatment. Unlike previous...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager

Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts

Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 20, 2022

We began the show by talking with listeners about the now ex-British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who served 45 days in office before stepping down. Rep. Ayanna Pressley discussed student loan forgiveness, and the current state of the MBTA after numerous safety issues. Andrea Cabral talked about the resignation of...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
worcester.edu

University raises Black Lives Matter flag and celebrates first Unity Day

The university celebrated its first Unity Day with an historic student-led flag raising, guest speakers, and a host of festivities on October 11. Across campus, students, faculty, and staff gathered in groups small and large during a full day of programs to recognize and advance the university’s ongoing work toward greater social justice and inclusion.
WORCESTER, MA
Live 95.9

This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World

Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Familia, three other WPD officers, state trooper to be recognized with international award

WORCESTER - Police officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, three Worcester police officers and a Massachusetts state trooper will be honored with an international award for their June 2021 rescue efforts. The Carnegie Medal is given four times a year to people who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada. It is administered by a 21-member commission in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  ...
WORCESTER, MA

