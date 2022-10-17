Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
freightwaves.com
Future of Freight Festival will be epicenter of freight world – Day 3
Two weeks from today, “F3: Future of Freight Festival” will begin its third and final day. Located in the heart of Freight Alley and the headquarters city of FreightWaves, Chattanooga will be alive with this unique FreightTech experience. While FreightWaves has presented major events around the nation, this...
Technology, smart planning are career keys to making the most of a trade show
Experts share ways that presenters and attendees can make the most of trade shows for work. Advice includes using technology to best advantage and planning ahead to send the best team possible.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves and ZUUM partner to provide SONAR features to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and ZUUM, which connects shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers on one Logistics Super Platform, are partnering. FreightWaves customers will have access to both the FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) Spot Rates TRAC Spot Rates and SONAR Capacity Lane Scores inside the ZUUM rating engine. Users simply enter their SONAR API credentials into the ZUUM transportation management system (TMS) in order to access the data.
freightwaves.com
Slync.io taps Urban as CEO of embattled supply chain platform
Logistics technology provider Slync.io announced Tuesday that it has named John Urban as CEO and chairman of the board, replacing Chris Kirchner, who was fired in August. Urban, who co-founded and grew GT Nexus into one of the world’s largest cloud-based software-as-a-service networks, has served as a strategic adviser for Slync.io since 2018, according to Tuesday’s Business Wire press release.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
freightwaves.com
Serving, giving and testing with Trucking Clicks — Taking the Hire Road
With the job market still unpredictable, hiring has still proven to be a challenge for many industries, including trucking. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt, companies have found other ways to navigate driver recruiting and retention efforts, including new approaches to marketing. “There are more driver recruitment...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Automating Freight Forwarding Processes with CargoWise Workflow
This training guide was made to help freight forwarders utilize the productivity capabilities of CargoWise. Provided courtesy of the team at Logixboard and their partners, this guide covers:. • 5 key CargoWise workflow features, and how and when to use them. • The importance of auditing your operation’s processes.
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt looks to balance costs with moderating demand
One more great quarterly result along with a healthy dose of caution from management teams were among analysts’ expectations heading into the third-quarter earnings season. J.B. Hunt Transport Services delivered both Tuesday after the market closed. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported earnings per share of $2.57, 12 cents ahead...
Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces OpenView™ S50 and S70
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, further advanced the span of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of the OpenView™ product family.
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Just A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Climate Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
howafrica.com
This Black Founder Sold His Tech Firm For Over 11x The Company’s Revenue During The Pandemic
LLC Twitter and Instagram will lead you to believe that the only way to achieve success is to work long hours with little rest and self-care. The social media gurus will also try to persuade you that entrepreneurship is a magical, stress-free path to financial freedom. That is not correct.
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook
Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
marinelink.com
Crowley Names Atkinson VP of Sustainability
Crowley has promoted Meaghan Atkinson to be Vice President of Sustainability. In her new role, Atkinson will lead Crowley’s sustainability journey, and drive action to decarbonize across the company’s operations and value chain to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As vice president, she will lead the company’s efforts to build partnerships across its industries and value chain to fulfill Crowley’s sustainability commitments.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
freightwaves.com
ShipBob marketing exec shares insight on industrywide trends
Mapping the state of a post-pandemic market, global fulfillment company ShipBob released its yearly Inventory Turnover Benchmarks Report. For any e-commerce brand, inventory turnover can be seen as a health indicator for particular products and for its stock-keeping units (SKUs) as a whole. FreightWaves spoke with ShipBob Director of Content Marketing Kristina Lopienski about industrywide trends and why turnover rates are so important in the wake of the company’s report.
Comments / 0