Indianapolis, IN

Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Game Recap: Saints’ Self-Destruction Late in First Half Ends Up Sinking Them

GLENDALE -- It took the Saints three minutes against the Bengals to lose the game, and it took less than that to do it against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With less than two and a half minutes to go in the second quarter, New Orleans saw their 14-6 lead turn into a 28-14 Cardinals lead, and it ended up being their undoing to lead to another loss on the year to sink them to 2-5. Game Recap.
WILSON, LA
Wichita Eagle

From Police Academy to NFL, Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone ‘Continuing to Grow’

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone's career nearly came to an end before it even truly began. As a senior at San Jose State, Kolone suffered a broken fibula in addition to tearing several ligaments. A four-year starter for the Spartans, Kolone's college tenure came to a crashing end - and put his professional potential in serious jeopardy.
Wichita Eagle

Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year

Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers. Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Former Washington Player Won’t Attend Ceremony Honoring Him

The latest controversy surrounding the Commanders and co-owner Dan Snyder has spilled over to even the franchise’s celebrations, it appears. On Sunday, the team is planning on honoring 10 of its all-time greatest players, but one says he wants nothing to do with it. Former Washington tight end Chris...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Russell Wilson Forced to Address ‘Division’ In Broncos Locker Room

The problems engulfing Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos - especially after falling in their second straight overtime defeat with a 19-16 Monday night loss to the Chargers - seem extensive. And Wilson, in part by virtue of the fact that 2-4 Denver paid dearly to acquire him in trade...
DENVER, CO

