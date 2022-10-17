GLENDALE -- It took the Saints three minutes against the Bengals to lose the game, and it took less than that to do it against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With less than two and a half minutes to go in the second quarter, New Orleans saw their 14-6 lead turn into a 28-14 Cardinals lead, and it ended up being their undoing to lead to another loss on the year to sink them to 2-5. Game Recap.

WILSON, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO