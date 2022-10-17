Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Wichita Eagle
How Mahomes and the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in their 1st meeting since Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs are on the road for their Week 7 game Sunday afternoon, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. But there’s no time to dwell on that as they line up against the 3-3 Niners for the first time since Super Bowl LIV — a championship game won 31-21 by the Chiefs.
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs-49ers is a Super Bowl rematch in theory only. Why KC isn’t the same since
Behind two double doors, a total of about 75 lockers will provide an ideal setting for this demonstration. It’s the Chiefs’ locker room, because what better place to illustrate just how different this team looks as it prepares for a Week 7 trip to San Francisco than the last one that prepared to play the 49ers, in Super Bowl LIV?
Wichita Eagle
Patriots ‘vs. Humbled’ QB Mac Jones? Apology Issued for Erroneous Boston Globe Report
An assertion made this week that second-year QB Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are somehow in conflict - with Jones in need of being "humbled'' - has been walked back, with the Boston Globe apologizing after having been duped by a social-media prankster. “Hey everybody, just want to...
Astros' Jose Altuve was going to take selfie with fan who ran onto field before security intervened
The NFL seems to be experiencing an October surge in fans storming onto the field. Early in the month, eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands when he slammed down a fan who went onto the playing surface with a pink flare. During the Week...
Wichita Eagle
A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
Wichita Eagle
Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
Wichita Eagle
Game Recap: Saints’ Self-Destruction Late in First Half Ends Up Sinking Them
GLENDALE -- It took the Saints three minutes against the Bengals to lose the game, and it took less than that to do it against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With less than two and a half minutes to go in the second quarter, New Orleans saw their 14-6 lead turn into a 28-14 Cardinals lead, and it ended up being their undoing to lead to another loss on the year to sink them to 2-5. Game Recap.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for a second-straight session. He's dealing with a hip issue. Starting right guard Alex Cappa missed practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan was also out with a hamstring issue. Logan Wilson...
Wichita Eagle
From Police Academy to NFL, Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone ‘Continuing to Grow’
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone's career nearly came to an end before it even truly began. As a senior at San Jose State, Kolone suffered a broken fibula in addition to tearing several ligaments. A four-year starter for the Spartans, Kolone's college tenure came to a crashing end - and put his professional potential in serious jeopardy.
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
The vapor trail of the Bills loss continues for the Chiefs as they prepare to visit the San Francisco 49ers. This week, the Chiefs have restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space. Is an addition forthcoming, and what positions need to be shored up?. The rumor mill...
Wichita Eagle
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Wichita Eagle
Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?
If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers. Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to...
Wichita Eagle
Coby Bryant Growing Comfortable in New Surroundings as Seahawks’ Slot Cornerback
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Coby Bryant earned his reputation as a stalwart boundary cornerback opposite of future top-five pick Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner starring at Cincinnati. But Bryant, who captured the Jim Thorpe Award as college...
Wichita Eagle
Former Washington Player Won’t Attend Ceremony Honoring Him
The latest controversy surrounding the Commanders and co-owner Dan Snyder has spilled over to even the franchise’s celebrations, it appears. On Sunday, the team is planning on honoring 10 of its all-time greatest players, but one says he wants nothing to do with it. Former Washington tight end Chris...
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Forced to Address ‘Division’ In Broncos Locker Room
The problems engulfing Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos - especially after falling in their second straight overtime defeat with a 19-16 Monday night loss to the Chargers - seem extensive. And Wilson, in part by virtue of the fact that 2-4 Denver paid dearly to acquire him in trade...
Wichita Eagle
Tailing Mahomes, delaying Kelce: Why this crucial Chiefs 3rd down went awry vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense failed to sustain a drive when leading by three in the fourth quarter before eventually falling to the Buffalo Bills, 24-20, on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by Brett Taveau — author of...
