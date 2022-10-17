WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

