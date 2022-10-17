Read full article on original website
$500 million going towards helping Ohio communities have the resources to achieve their dreams
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited MPR Supply Chain Solutions’s 67-acre transloading facility located along the Ohio River in Bellaire today to express his interest in workforce transformation opportunities in the Ohio Valley. In his words, ‘If you want to put in $500 million in...
What important expansion project at steel fabricator means for the Valley
Steelcon in Columbiana County has announced that they will be expanding their facilities by around 50,000 square feet. Congressman Bill Johnson was on site on Thursday to learn about these plans.
Wheeling to be home to Food Hub
Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism. However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding. Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
Metro News
Smaller manufacturers say tax break would give them more room to grow
Joe Eddy, president of Eagle Manufacturing in Wellsburg, says the 127-year-old company that makes safety supplies could stand a break. He supports Amendment 2, which would change the constitution to allow state lawmakers to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on equipment, machinery and inventory for businesses. Eddy is puzzled about the governor’s regular statements against the amendment.
wtuz.com
Dover Excited for Major Property Development Interest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover is gearing up for a large-scale development of a property on its farthest northern border. Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe discussed what he called “exciting” news for the city, although it remains in its early planning phases. The location is...
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
WTRF
Cameron Middle School students inspired by a book volunteer in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Harrison County Home breaks ground on $3 million addition
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials broke ground on the new addition of the Harrison County Home. This close to three million dollar project is funded completely by the County Home Levy. The county home is getting a 5,300 square foot addition that will include office space, will relocate and create a new entrance of the […]
whbc.com
Pittsburgh-based Driller Blames Government for Higher Natural Gas Prices
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember just a few years back when we believed concern about high natural gas bills was in the rear-view mirror?
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
WTRF
Ghouls, ghosts and beyond at the Highlands Sports Spooktacular
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — ‘Tis the season for ghouls, ghosts or whatever you want to be!. Many children and their parents made their way to the Highlands Sports Complex for the second annual Highlands Sports Spooktacular. Parents paid eight dollars at the door, as their kids got...
Ohio River has an alarming increase of small plastic ‘nurdles’ according to researchers
A regular monitoring of water quality and floating plastics in the Ohio River in Beaver County revealed a major surge in the small plastic pellets known as nurdles, and a change in their appearance, according to researchers A nurdle is a very small pellet of plastic that serves as raw material in the manufacture of […]
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking
At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus
OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
WTRF
West Virginia natives headline list of WVU football’s weekly award winners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of West Virginia natives are prominently featured among WVU’s weekly award winners following the 43-40 triumph over Baylor. Head coach Neal Brown announced the recipients of those weekly awards Tuesday afternoon during his weekly media session. The team’s offensive lineman of the week...
WTRF
WVU golf wraps up Big 12 Match Play Championship
The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Wednesday. In the morning session against Baylor on Wednesday, senior Trent Tipton defeated Luke Dossey, 3&2, and junior Jackson Davenport downed Jonas Appel, 3&2. Sophomore Max Green tied Johnny Keefer. The Mountaineers lost a close 3-2-1 match to the Bears.
