ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to be home to Food Hub

Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism.  However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding.  Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them.  On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council.  […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Metro News

Smaller manufacturers say tax break would give them more room to grow

Joe Eddy, president of Eagle Manufacturing in Wellsburg, says the 127-year-old company that makes safety supplies could stand a break. He supports Amendment 2, which would change the constitution to allow state lawmakers to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on equipment, machinery and inventory for businesses. Eddy is puzzled about the governor’s regular statements against the amendment.
WELLSBURG, WV
wtuz.com

Dover Excited for Major Property Development Interest

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover is gearing up for a large-scale development of a property on its farthest northern border. Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe discussed what he called “exciting” news for the city, although it remains in its early planning phases. The location is...
DOVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Cameron Middle School students inspired by a book volunteer in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County Home breaks ground on $3 million addition

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials broke ground on the new addition of the Harrison County Home. This close to three million dollar project is funded completely by the County Home Levy. The county home is getting a 5,300 square foot addition that will include office space, will relocate and create a new entrance of the […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ghouls, ghosts and beyond at the Highlands Sports Spooktacular

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — ‘Tis the season for ghouls, ghosts or whatever you want to be!. Many children and their parents made their way to the Highlands Sports Complex for the second annual Highlands Sports Spooktacular. Parents paid eight dollars at the door, as their kids got...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking

At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus

OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus.  Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

WVU golf wraps up Big 12 Match Play Championship

The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Wednesday. In the morning session against Baylor on Wednesday, senior Trent Tipton defeated Luke Dossey, 3&2, and junior Jackson Davenport downed Jonas Appel, 3&2. Sophomore Max Green tied Johnny Keefer. The Mountaineers lost a close 3-2-1 match to the Bears.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy