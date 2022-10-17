Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Washington
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Judge Weighs Shielding Lawmakers, DeSantis Admin On Florida Congressional Redistricting
A Leon County circuit judge Thursday heard arguments in disputes about whether state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration should be shielded from providing testimony and information to groups challenging a congressional redistricting plan. Judge J. Lee Marsh did not immediately rule after asking numerous
