Jacksonville police investigating after man shot in his side in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his side in the Brentwood area on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Birch Street and found a man in his early 50s had been wounded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found that the shooting actually happened near the intersection of North Pearl Street and Golfair Boulevard, but were not able to locate a crime scene.

Police do not have any information about the suspect at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

