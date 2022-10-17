Read full article on original website
One woman dead after shooting in Saginaw, no suspects in custody
SAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan State Police says that one woman is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in Saginaw. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Porter St. Investigators say a 22-year-old Georgia woman was shot inside a home. She died at a local...
Man taken to jail after standoff with police in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man surrendered to police and was taken to jail after a standoff in Roscommon County. Michigan State Police were first called to the home on Oliver Street in Houghton Lake Heights Monday around 12:25 p.m. Police said the call was for a destruction of...
Missing man with dementia found in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE - 8:50 a.m.) Clarence Smalley has been found, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning they are transporting Smalley to "a local emergency department for medical care." -------------------------------------------------------- ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Isabella County Sheriff's Office...
Dog will go to rehabilitation home after being stranded on island
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Zaria, a Great Dane that was stranded on an island for roughly a month, will be sent to a rehabilitation home later this week, according to the Clare County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter said on Facebook that Zaria has gained a total of 20.9...
Four Lakes Task Force holds engineering and technical symposium in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. – After two dam failures that caused historic flooding in Mid-Michigan, the Four Lakes Task Force was formed to continue informing the community on restoration efforts. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the FLTF is holding an engineering and technical symposium focused on the path to restoration. The...
Midland County Health Department holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the fall
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Midland County Dept. of Public Health is holding several community clinics in October & November to help you to fight the flu. “An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu,” says Fred Yanoski, Health Officer of Midland Co. Dept. of Public Health. “Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages six months and up. It is an important preventative tool for people with chronic health conditions, and has also been shown to be life-saving for children who get the flu. Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth.”
Frankenmuth community mourns the loss of two prominent figures
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - The community is mourning the loss of Judy Zehnder., the president of the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth. Zehnder died at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer on Wednesday. Within the past week, Mid-Michigan has lost two prominent and inspiring business leaders. Irene Bronner, wife...
Dow boys tennis team wins 7th state title in school history
MIDLAND, Mich. - This past weekend, the Dow boys tennis team captured its 7th state championship and its first since 2016. The Chargers also had the added benefit of winning the title on their home court at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.
Matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland leaves a long lasting impact on the community
FRANKENMUTH, Mich.---Bronner's Christmas Wonderland Matriarch, Irene Bronner passed away Sunday at 95-years old. Now, many people in the community are grieving over the passing of Irene Bronner. Bronner spent a lot of time not only helping those in the community, but also volunteering at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Frankenmuth. Wellspring...
Judy Zehnder, President of Bavarian Inn, dies at the age of 77
FRANKENMUTH, Mich - The President of the Bavarian Inn, Judy Zehnder has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with Cancer. A spokesperson from the family business tells Mid-Michigan NOW Judy passed away this morning. The restaurant released the following statement:. Judy has worked 36+ years as...
