Sharing Stories of the Crossroads takes a look at the Ozarks Jubilee
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with Gary Ellison, the caller for a square dancing group called the Wagon Wheelers. The Wagon Wheelers were one of the last performers on the […]
Springfield Business Journal
Care to Learn adds 40th chapter
Springfield nonprofit Care to Learn recently reached a new milestone with the addition of its 40th chapter in the state. CEO Krystal Simon yesterday discussed the new chapter, as well as future growth plans, during Springfield Business Journal's 12 People You Need series. She was interviewed live by SBJ Editorial Vice President Eric Olson at The Backlot, Alamo Drafthouse Springfield's restaurant and bar.
lakeexpo.com
10529 State Road J, Roach, Missouri 65787
Bring your horses. Nature and Privacy abound on this 28+ acre hobby farm located along a blacktop road. The home features a wonderful kitchen w/combined dining area and hearth room that is perfectly accented with traditional wood floors. There are 4 large bedrooms (4th bedroom doesn't have a closet), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an oversized 2 car garage. The house offers 3,838 square feet, which includes 1,000 square feet of unfinished walkout basement. Recent updates includes a Geo-Thermal HVAC system and deck handrails. The 60x40 shop provides plenty of space to store your RV, boat, or other toys. The shop is already wired with 220 electric service. The property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotating livestock and has 2 small ponds. There are 2 wells on the property. There's approximately 1 mile of walking trails already in place and a fenced garden with raised beds. High-speed internet available and just minutes to town. Currently listed $20,000 below most recent appraisal!
A city in Missouri was ranked as the Best Destination for RV’ers
People who go RV'ing love to find a great place to park and get out to enjoy the sights and sounds. Apparently. the best destination for people who drive RVs is in the Show-Me State, and it is a place with lots of fun activities for the whole family. According...
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
carthagenewsonline.com
150 spring calvers set to sell at the Southwest Missouri Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Program Sale
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “The Missouri Show Me Select (SMS) Replacement Heifer Program educates cattle producers on heifer development strategies in the areas of management, reproduction and genetics to create a reliable source of quality replacement heifers,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Throughout the year a portion of the heifers developed through this program are sold in various sales throughout the state. On November 18th at 7:00 p.m. the Southwest Missouri Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Program Sale will be at Joplin Regional Stockyards (JRS) near Carthage, Mo. Approximately 150 spring calving (February to April) SMS Certified bred heifers will be offered for sale. There are 11 consigners to this sale with 1 of them selling heifers for the first time.
Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Seasonal Allergies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year where no on has time to be sick but, inevitably, that cough or runny nose creeps in. This week we checked with Mercy to see what’s is bringing in the most patients. “I would say probably the top illness...
Springfield Business Journal
Neosho School Board selects Springfield architecture firm for ag center
The Neosho School District Board of Education selected a Springfield architecture firm to design a new agriculture center. Paragon Architecture Inc. was chosen for the project, according to the Joplin Globe. Sapp Design Associates Architects PC also was in the running.
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
Springfield heating bills will likely increase this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Be prepared to see a higher-than-usual gas bill this winter. Springfield’s City Utilities say there is a potential for more than a 30% spike in natural gas heating prices this winter. This means that an average natural gas bill that was $160 last heating season could be as high as $200 this year. […]
KYTV
Adderall shortage hits Springfield pharmacies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield pharmacies are seeing a drastic shortage of Adderall which is a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Pharmacists say major suppliers are seeing an increase in demand and more kids are being prescribed the drug as they go back to school. “It seems a...
Springfield Business Journal
Sally Payne resigns from city
Sally Payne, the city of Springfield’s director of workforce development, has resigned. In an interview with Springfield Business Journal, Payne said she voluntarily exited today. She claims she was retaliated against after she questioned a city finance department employee's use of workers' compensation. "I think it all has to...
Springfield man accused of hitting woman in the head with a metal pipe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman in the head with a metal pipe Sunday night. Ray Charles Hicks, 55, of Springfield was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, in connection to a domestic assault report from around 9 p.m. the same day. According to a Springfield Police Department […]
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitors
Fish hatchery at Roaring River State Park.Hog Farm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The story of stone and bone left behind by the American Indian is today more important than ever before. It has been revealed that Indian villages or settlements were at one time or another situated on practically every spot near Roaring River. (Source.)
the-standard.org
A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement
Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms
The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
Greene County youth detention is moving to the former Justice Center building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County detention staff and youth officially moved to the formerGreene County Justice Center, located at 1000 N Boonville in Springfield, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The former facility was constructed in 1991 and is and now over 30 years later the building is no longer suited for its original purpose. Juvenile Justice […]
