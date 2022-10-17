ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Business Journal

Care to Learn adds 40th chapter

Springfield nonprofit Care to Learn recently reached a new milestone with the addition of its 40th chapter in the state. CEO Krystal Simon yesterday discussed the new chapter, as well as future growth plans, during Springfield Business Journal's 12 People You Need series. She was interviewed live by SBJ Editorial Vice President Eric Olson at The Backlot, Alamo Drafthouse Springfield's restaurant and bar.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

10529 State Road J, Roach, Missouri 65787

Bring your horses. Nature and Privacy abound on this 28+ acre hobby farm located along a blacktop road. The home features a wonderful kitchen w/combined dining area and hearth room that is perfectly accented with traditional wood floors. There are 4 large bedrooms (4th bedroom doesn't have a closet), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an oversized 2 car garage. The house offers 3,838 square feet, which includes 1,000 square feet of unfinished walkout basement. Recent updates includes a Geo-Thermal HVAC system and deck handrails. The 60x40 shop provides plenty of space to store your RV, boat, or other toys. The shop is already wired with 220 electric service. The property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotating livestock and has 2 small ponds. There are 2 wells on the property. There's approximately 1 mile of walking trails already in place and a fenced garden with raised beds. High-speed internet available and just minutes to town. Currently listed $20,000 below most recent appraisal!
ROACH, MO
KYTV

Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

150 spring calvers set to sell at the Southwest Missouri Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Program Sale

CARTHAGE, Mo. — “The Missouri Show Me Select (SMS) Replacement Heifer Program educates cattle producers on heifer development strategies in the areas of management, reproduction and genetics to create a reliable source of quality replacement heifers,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Throughout the year a portion of the heifers developed through this program are sold in various sales throughout the state. On November 18th at 7:00 p.m. the Southwest Missouri Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Program Sale will be at Joplin Regional Stockyards (JRS) near Carthage, Mo. Approximately 150 spring calving (February to April) SMS Certified bred heifers will be offered for sale. There are 11 consigners to this sale with 1 of them selling heifers for the first time.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Seasonal Allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year where no on has time to be sick but, inevitably, that cough or runny nose creeps in. This week we checked with Mercy to see what’s is bringing in the most patients. “I would say probably the top illness...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield

One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield heating bills will likely increase this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Be prepared to see a higher-than-usual gas bill this winter.  Springfield’s City Utilities say there is a potential for more than a 30% spike in natural gas heating prices this winter.  This means that an average natural gas bill that was $160 last heating season could be as high as $200 this year.  […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Adderall shortage hits Springfield pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield pharmacies are seeing a drastic shortage of Adderall which is a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Pharmacists say major suppliers are seeing an increase in demand and more kids are being prescribed the drug as they go back to school. “It seems a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Sally Payne resigns from city

Sally Payne, the city of Springfield’s director of workforce development, has resigned. In an interview with Springfield Business Journal, Payne said she voluntarily exited today. She claims she was retaliated against after she questioned a city finance department employee's use of workers' compensation. "I think it all has to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
the-standard.org

A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement

Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms

The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
LEBANON, MO
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE

