Clio, MI

nbc25news.com

One woman dead after shooting in Saginaw, no suspects in custody

SAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan State Police says that one woman is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in Saginaw. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Porter St. Investigators say a 22-year-old Georgia woman was shot inside a home. She died at a local...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 900 block of N. Porter Street. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc12.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

2 injured in Marion Township crash

MARION TWP., MI—The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office said two people were injured in Marion Township following a crash at the intersection of Maple Grove and Deckerville roads. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding the crash involving a 2020 Chevrolet...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

