msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
iheart.com
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
iheart.com
Europe will FREEZE this winter & America CAN’T HELP THEM
Massive protests are sweeping Europe — from London to Brussels — yet America's mainstream media refuses to cover it. Why? Perhaps it's because these protesters are fed-up with far-left policies that have resulted in sky-high inflation, dangerously low oil supplies, and food prices that are STILL increasing. And while Europe faces a winter during which citizens may not be able to afford heat, America is not in a position to help them. In this clip, Glenn explains why U.S. policies have made America — the world's most reliable lifeboat — unable to responsibly assist the nations that will soon need it most.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump
Gordon Sondland said MAGA "sycophants" don't know how to manage Trump effectively. The one-time ambassador to the European Union, who was fired by former President Donald Trump in 2020, penned an account of his time working for Trump in his upcoming book, "The Envoy." Sondland wrote that he gained Trump's...
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel ‘struggles’ to serve Trump subpoena as Patel questioned over Mar-a-Lago papers
The January 6 select committee is reportedly struggling to serve Donald Trump with its subpoena for his testimony because it cannot find a lawyer to receive it.According to reports, several of Mr Trump’s legal representatives have told investigators they are not authorised to accept the subpoena even though they represent him in other matters. The committee voted unanimously at its last public session to seek the former president’s testimony, but he is not thought likely to comply.Meanwhile, a former Trump administration aide has testified to investigators probing the sensitive papers found at Mar-a-Lago this summer, it has emerged.Kash Patel,...
iheart.com
Watch the Biased Debate Moderator Try To Censor the Republican Candidate
It's now become tradition that debates are moderated by biased Democrat reporters who cut off the Republican candidate when he is about to have a great response. In this case it's Herschel Walker who had been attacked with a rumor that he had used a fake badge and posed as a policeman. When his Democrat opponent hits him with the charge in a debate. Walker pulls out the badge and wants to explain it was given to him by a police department and why, but watch the moderator get alarmed that Walker has a good response, so she has to interfere and try to silence him:
Ukraine war – latest: Putin fires sniper rifle during Russian training base visit
Vladimir Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on a visit to a training base for military reservists near Moscow.The Russian president visited the base in Ryazan, southeast of capital Moscow on Thursday, in an appearance aimed at countering images posted by Russians posted on social media showing poorly equipped troops.A video broadcast on state TV showed Mr Putin lying under a net in a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, shooting the weapon.Earlier, Ukraine claimed that Russia has lost 66,750 soldiers so far during the war.The Ukrainian army increased its tally of Russian losses by 100 from...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of attack on hydroelectric plant; reports of missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine president says any attack on Kherson’s Kakhovka dam akin to use of weapons of mass destruction; residents urged to seek shelter in Zaporizhzhia
iheart.com
Putin Declares Martial Law In Ukrainian Regions Annexed By Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four Ukrainian regions recently annexed by Moscow on Wednesday (October 19), which would go into effect on Thursday (October 20), during televised remarks at the start of a Security Council via the Associated Press. Putin didn't provide specific details on what...
iheart.com
Up To 13 Dead After Military Bomber Crashes Into Russian Apartment Complex
Up to 13 people have died and 19 others were injured in relation to a Russian military bomber crashing into the courtyard of an apartment complex in Yeysk, news agency Interfax reported via NBC News. Three children were among the reported casualties, according to the news agency, which cited Russian...
