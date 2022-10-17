Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
Richland County student charged with bringing knife to school on Thursday
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A teen has been charged after admitting to bringing a weapon to school on Thursday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators at Westwood High School received a report that a student had a knife. That student, described only as a 15-year-old, later admitted to...
WIS-TV
Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 in the afternoon. School administrators were alerted that the teen had the knife. The knife was found in the teen’s backpack, where he admitted it was located.
wach.com
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
WIS-TV
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
WYFF4.com
Employee hurt, juvenile injured during disturbance inside South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, SLED says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee and a juvenile were injured during a disturbance Tuesday morning at the SC Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), according to Renée Wunderlich, Director of Public Information for SLED. Several law enforcement agencies including a SWAT team were called to the facility on Broad...
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
WIS-TV
A.C. Flora metal detectors installed on the heels of student’s arrests
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Metal detectors are now up and running at another Richland One school – A.C. Flora High. The installation comes on the heels of another student within Richland one arrested for bringing a gun to school. Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon was hoping the metal detectors would...
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
Crack cocaine, guns with ‘Glock switches’ seized from Chester home
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity. A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home […]
wpde.com
Man charged with hit-and-run in Darlington Co. identified after leaving license in vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run in Darlington County in September. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said South Carolina Highway Patrol was attempting a traffic stop on Sept. 3 on Ebenezer Road for a vehicle involved in a crash. Deputies said...
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
The incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia is now under control after SLED was called in to respond. The incident happened around 9AM Tuesday morning at the department’s Broad River Complex.
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Comments / 0