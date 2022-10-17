Read full article on original website
Catherine convey
2d ago
people should think it's like the highway of tears again this is a trucking cult it's something sinister like that. look it up it real sh..!!! I'm praying for these children 🙏🏽 this is just super sad protect are babies 💕💕 in the name of Jesus I pray 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 keep praying for them come home safe....
Reply
2
Sharon Gay
3d ago
This is so sad I couldn't imagine my children gone. I pray these children are found safe 🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reply
5
Lorie Orbin
3d ago
Why aren't these children found yet. Obviously the All forms of police should be doing their jobs.
Reply
4
Related
Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?
I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
fox32chicago.com
Man indicted for ‘straw purchasing’ 27 guns in Indiana for Chicago resident
CHICAGO - A man is facing federal charges for allegedly buying 27 guns in Indiana on behalf of a Chicago resident. From 2016 to 2019, 27-year-old Ricardo Larrea purchased 26 handguns and one shotgun for the Chicago resident, who identified which firearms he wanted an allegedly paid Larrea to buy them, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
cbs4indy.com
3 shot, 1 killed overnight around Indianapolis
Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Two Bartholomew County deputies credited for rescuing …. Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled...
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
cbs4indy.com
IU study shows certain sports are better for athletes’ bone health
INDIANAPOLIS – A new study by Indiana University researchers focuses on how certain sports impact an athlete’s bone health. The study found that some sports are better for young players’ bones and can help prevent bone-related injuries as they get older. The research found that sports like basketball or soccer are better for bone health than just running alone.
cbs4indy.com
Near north side Dollar General closing, creating more food desert issues
Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many in Indy, and it looks like the problem is getting worse for one neighborhood. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/near-north-side-dollar-general-closing-creating-more-food-desert-issues/. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for...
WIBC.com
Why RSV Seems to Be Worse in Indiana This Year
INDIANAPOLIS–Doctors believe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is worse this year in Indiana. They think a big reason for that is that people are taking less precautions against COVID-19 and other viruses now compared to 2020 and 2021. When the pandemic hit, people wore masks and socially distanced more often....
wfft.com
Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
cbs4indy.com
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
wbiw.com
Human remains found in Monroe County identified as missing a Louisville, KY. man
MONROE CO. — Human remains were identified after being discovered by a turkey hunter in a ravine in the woods near Lake Lemon off Richmond Road, northeast Monroe County in May 2004. For years the man’s identity remained a mystery. Forensic investigators cordoned off the area and recovered...
'It's a vicious cycle' | Indy's homicides taking toll on families
INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days. “It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”. Friday night, IMPD was called...
Indiana school district orders teachers to remove 'political' posters from classrooms
The Lake Central School Corporation in St, John, Indiana has ordered that teachers remove posters from classrooms that are intended to encourage acceptance.
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
wrtv.com
Indiana DNR celebrates Monster Fish Week
Ind. — There are more than just ghosts and goblins to scare you in Indiana this spooky season; there are also some scary looking fish. Sunday marked the start of Monster Fish Week. Each day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will highlight a different fish often not seen by anglers.
Comments / 6