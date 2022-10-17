St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Read full article on original website
Convicted Felon Punches Police K9 In Lexington Park While Fleeing From Deputies: Sheriff
A convicted felon in Maryland is facing more than a dozen new charges after punching a police K9 in the face as he attempted to flee investigators conducting a drug sweep in St. Mary's County, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on drug and weapon...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
Some St. Mary's Businesses Instructed To Shelter In Place For Shooting Investigation: Sheriff
Some businesses in St. Mary’s County have been instructed to shelter in place as the sheriff’s office investigates reports of shots fired. At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of MacArthur Boulevard in California to investigate.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s College Of Maryland Fire Under Investigation
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On October 17, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., units responded to 47454 Leonard Calvert Circle in St. Mary’s City for a reported building fire. The fire was reported in the utility chase, which is used for passing electrical and plumbing systems between floors. Crews reportedly found a small fire on the first floor and in the attic.
‘Armed and dangerous’: FBI searching for bank robber in Virginia
FBI Richmond is assisting King George County Sheriff's Office in an armed bank robbery investigation.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Board Of Elections Announce Canvassing Notice For 2022 General Election
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will be canvassing the 2022 Gubernatorial General Mail-in Ballots and Provisional Ballots. Pre-Election Day Canvass will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. These results will not be released until Election Night. The after Election Mail-in...
Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info
Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people's names, including social security cards and driver's licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim's names.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, October 18
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented Proclamations in honor of Red Ribbon Week, Ace’s Angels, Economic Development...
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
NBC Washington
Ex-Maryland Delegate Convicted of Bribery Wants Felony Removed From Record
A former Maryland delegate who was convicted of federal bribery charges is proclaiming his innocence, and says he is appealing his conviction in hopes of having the felony removed from his record. In 2018, a federal jury convicted Michael Vaughn, who represented Prince George's County, of accepting bribes in exchange...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff
A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick Friday night. It all happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. when troopers responded to the U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road intersection.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
WTOP
Child found unconscious, shivering outside DC apartment building dies
A little boy who was found outside last week, alone and unconscious, in a Southwest D.C. neighborhood has died. The 2-year-old, who police have not identified, was found by a passerby around 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. D.C. police said at the time that they were responding to a “physical abuse allegation” regarding the boy, who had been in “critical condition.”
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
