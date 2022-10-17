ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whvoradio.com

Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate

An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Foul play not suspected in local inmate’s death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash

A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County

A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident

HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor

A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect

Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly

A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
GARY, IN

Community Policy