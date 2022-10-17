Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
whopam.com
Foul play not suspected in local inmate’s death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Christian County Jail inmate who was found unconscious earlier this week. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says it appears 41-year old Jacob Deason of Hopkinsville died from natural causes and there were no signs of trauma. He says they are awaiting test results to determine the specific cause of death.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
wevv.com
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
whopam.com
Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident
A woman was injured in a vehicle versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning on East Seventh Street. It happened a few minutes after 7:30 near the railroad crossing and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Hopkinsville police...
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor
A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
whopam.com
Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect
Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
whopam.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
