A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO