mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss
The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 fighter ripped from Abu Dhabi lineup, cut from promotion
Yamato Nishikawa will no longer be fighting Magomed Mustafaev on the UFC 280 preliminary card this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the 19 year-old welterweight won’t be fighting for UFC at all, having drawn his release earlier this week before setting foot inside the world-famous Octagon.
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 280: Expert picks for entire card featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
UFC 280 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. Two major title fights will take place at UFC 280 on October 22. There may also be a few contenders named for those titles by the end of the event. The main event will see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.
MMAmania.com
Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins
Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).
UFC 280 weigh-in video: Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley on weight for featured clash
ABU DHABI – The highly anticipated UFC 280 matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley is official after both men made weight on Friday. Former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) and rising star O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) are set to meet the featured bout of Saturday’s card, which takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
Petr Yan Doesn't Find Sean O'Malley's Skills Impressive Ahead Of UFC 280: "I Don't Think It's An Unsolvable Problem For Me"
Former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, doesn't believe rising contender, "Suga" Sean O'Malley, will present him with any problems he hasn't faced before in the Octagon when the two clash this weekend. Yan spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi...
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’
Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
mmanews.com
Khabib Recalls What Makhachev Was Like During Childhood
Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his younger days with Islam Makhachev. Islam Makhachev is heading into the biggest fight of his career at UFC 280. He will be taking on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event that evening. The road to getting to the title was not an easy one for Makhachev, but perhaps he made it look that way thanks to the great team he has behind him.
mmanews.com
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Weigh-In Results, One Cancellation
UFC 280 is ticking ever so closer, and MMA News is here with the weigh-in results as tomorrow’s bouts become official!. There’s a triple-header headed to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 22, 2022, including two title fights and a Suga Show. In the main event, Charles Oliveira faces...
