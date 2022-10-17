ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMAmania.com

Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)

The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins

ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’

Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
FanSided

The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss

The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 fighter ripped from Abu Dhabi lineup, cut from promotion

Yamato Nishikawa will no longer be fighting Magomed Mustafaev on the UFC 280 preliminary card this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the 19 year-old welterweight won’t be fighting for UFC at all, having drawn his release earlier this week before setting foot inside the world-famous Octagon.
MMAmania.com

Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins

Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 280 weigh-in video: Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley on weight for featured clash

ABU DHABI – The highly anticipated UFC 280 matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley is official after both men made weight on Friday. Former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) and rising star O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) are set to meet the featured bout of Saturday’s card, which takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com

Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’

Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
mmanews.com

Khabib Recalls What Makhachev Was Like During Childhood

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his younger days with Islam Makhachev. Islam Makhachev is heading into the biggest fight of his career at UFC 280. He will be taking on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event that evening. The road to getting to the title was not an easy one for Makhachev, but perhaps he made it look that way thanks to the great team he has behind him.
mmanews.com

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Weigh-In Results, One Cancellation

UFC 280 is ticking ever so closer, and MMA News is here with the weigh-in results as tomorrow’s bouts become official!. There’s a triple-header headed to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 22, 2022, including two title fights and a Suga Show. In the main event, Charles Oliveira faces...

Comments / 0

Community Policy