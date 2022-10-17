ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Niagara Pharmaceuticals announces $9M investment in Cherokee County

Niagara Pharmaceuticals, an eye health and safety products manufacturer based in Canada, will invest $9 million to establish its first United States operations in Cowpens, the company announced Oct. 18. The investment is expected to create 45 jobs at 1290 Mt. Olive Road. Operations at the facility, which will be...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: River Falls Spa

River Falls Spa relocated to the historic Judson Mill District. The business offers services such as massage, facials, body wraps, manicures and pedicures. Location: 701 Easley Bridge Road, Building 6000, Greenville. Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. For more information: Visit riverfallsspa.com or call 864-240-2136.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Mark Smith

Mark Smith was named as Spartanburg Community College’s dean of technologies. He began working at SCC as an adjunct automotive instructor in 2003 and became a full-time instructor in 2005. He served as an instructor in the school’s Ford ASSET program prior to becoming program director of automotive and department chair of industrial technologies in 2022.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Photo comparison: Here’s what the Greenville Gateway project might look like

New visuals have been revealed for the proposed mixed-use development on the site of the old Memorial Auditorium that make up the Greenville Gateway initiative. The proposed development, located on the spot Mayor Knox White once called the “Bermuda Triangle of downtown development,” aims to be a true “arrival experience” for downtown, according to city planners.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Chef 21/Tea Republic to open in McBee Station

Chef 21 is expanding its footprint in the Upstate with plans to open a restaurant in downtown Greenville. The eatery will open Chef 21/Tea Republic in a spot near the former Mary Beth’s Restaurant location in McBee Station, which is expected to open in late November, said Chef 21 co-owner Levy Xiao.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Burger King

Burger King opened in Mauldin. The location features a drive-thru and its menu includes mozzarella sticks and fries, as well as a variety of burgers and chicken sandwiches. For more information: Call 866-394-2493 or visit bk.com.
MAULDIN, SC

