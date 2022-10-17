Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Terry Rozier thinks Charlotte Hornets can be a ‘sleeper’ in 2022-23
There was extra pep in their steps. New sneakers seemed to squeak just a bit louder. Bouncing balls had a twinge of added gusto and the sound of shots sinking through the nets echoed throughout a cavernous arena. After a long offseason filled with more than its share of peaks...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Charlotte Hornets open the 2022-23 season tonight. How and where to watch the game
After a drama-filled offseason, the Charlotte Hornets will play their first game of the 2022-23 season against the San Antonio Spurs on tonight at 8 p.m. The Hornets’ season opener will air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Charlotte area. That’s channel 722 on Spectrum, channel 652 on AT&T U-Verse and channel 649 on DIRECTV. Bally Sports is not available on DISH Network.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dennis Smith Jr.’s new coach has his back. It might pay off nicely for him and the Hornets
A final syllable of a query couldn’t finish rolling off the tongue fast enough before Steve Clifford knew precisely how to describe the play of a particular backup point guard. “He was great,” the Charlotte Hornets coach said. “He was lights out now, I mean both ends of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cam Johnson top performer amongst former Tar Heels in NBA opening slate
Nine former Tar Heels took the floor in the NBA's full slate of opening games on Wednesday. In his first opening night start, Suns' starting forward Cam Johnson was the most productive of them all. In his team's 107-105 comeback win over the Mavericks, Johnson scored 15 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-13 from the field and 50% from three.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rivalry Made Official? Mavs vs. Suns Put Up Big TV Numbers
As if there were any doubts about the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns being big-time rivals again after their seven-game playoff series five months ago, the viewership numbers for last night’s season opener pretty much confined it. According to ESPN, the Mavs-Suns late-night matchup was the most-watched season-opening late...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Raleigh News & Observer
No. 22 Michigan has 3 Howards: Juwan and sons, Jace and Jett
The 22nd-ranked Michigan basketball team has three Howards this season. Juwan Howard is entering his fourth season as coach, and his first with two sons on the roster. Highly touted freshman Jett Howard is expected to be in the starting lineup on the wing. Junior Jace Howard will have an opportunity to play a larger role, possibly as his brother's backup, after being a reserve during his first two years with the Wolverines.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ayo Dosunmu rubs elbows with Barack Obama at event for high schoolers, reflecting Bulls guard’s commitment to community service
MIAMI — Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu found himself in unexpected company Monday — with former President Barack Obama. Dosunmu joined Obama, Bulls creative strategy and design adviser Don C. and two Chicago-area students on a panel at an Obama Foundation event for local high schoolers. The discussion focused on the importance of utilizing community resources and organizations.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black coming off of their bye week (1-4) and ready to get back in the win column. McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Raleigh News & Observer
How Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot Created ‘Different’ Falcons Culture
The Atlanta Falcons are in the second year of the new regime led by coach Arthur Smith and general Terry Fontenot. In year one, Smith guided the Falcons to a respectable 7-10 record, out-performing most national expectations. However, the team had a point differential of -146, and lost eight games by double digits, including four by 20 or more points.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
The calendar year of 2022 has been a year of change for the Huston Texans. The franchise departed from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Seven months later, the Texans cut ties with former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning. The NFL trade deadline is less...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sabrina Ionescu Named College GameDay Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay has already started unloading their equipment on the University of Oregon campus in preparation for the showdown between the No. 10 Ducks and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The next step of the prep? Naming a famous guest picker from the host school to come on the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat
NASHVILLE – Give Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans a little extra preparation for a regular-season game and they will produce a win – a decisive win in almost every case. That’s been the pattern so far, anyway. It’s encouraging news for the Titans as they come...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL DFS Week 7 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re getting ready to set your main slate DFS lineups, check out this list with players at every price point. When going through the Sunday slate, I found a ton of value. I like targeting the Chiefs-Niners, Chargers-Seahawks and Cowboys-Lions games, with a lot of value coming from the Colts-Titans game as well. There are plenty of fun options at QB even with no Josh Allen, and every position has players at good price points to build unique slates. I’m playing cash games and GPPs this week, and here are a few of my favorite plays.
