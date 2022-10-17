If you’re getting ready to set your main slate DFS lineups, check out this list with players at every price point. When going through the Sunday slate, I found a ton of value. I like targeting the Chiefs-Niners, Chargers-Seahawks and Cowboys-Lions games, with a lot of value coming from the Colts-Titans game as well. There are plenty of fun options at QB even with no Josh Allen, and every position has players at good price points to build unique slates. I’m playing cash games and GPPs this week, and here are a few of my favorite plays.

