Donnie Darrin Jefcoat
Darrin "Coot" Jefcoat, 45, of Ellisville, MS passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born Friday, May 20, 1977 in Laurel, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Big Creek Cemetery in Soso, MS. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797.
William Theodore Lightsey Jr.
On Monday, October 18, 2022, William Theodore Lightsey Jr., husband and father, passed away at the age of 83. Mr. Lightsey, a proud son of Jones Co., was born at his family home in Sandersville in the summer of 1939. He received his education at the University of Southern Mississippi and worked in Laurel in the office business sales industry.
Casey Aaron Coleman
Casey Aaron Coleman, 25 of Ovett, MS passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ovett. MS. He was born Thursday, July 3, 1997 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Unity Baptist Church in Moselle, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2: PM. Burial will follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens. Bro. Robby Webb will officiate the service.
Jacqueline Mae Earnhart
Jacqueline Mae Earnhart, 79 of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Guardian Angels in Ellisville, MS. She was born Thursday, February 4, 1943 in London, England. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home at...
Garland E. Miles
Garland E. Miles, 79, of Laurel, MS, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. The burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate.
Jack Phillips
Services for Mr. Jack Phillips, age 94, of Seminary, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at New Fellowship Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Woolwine officiating. Burial will follow in the New Fellowship Cemetery. Mr. Phillips proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where...
Teresa S. Morgan
Teresa S. Morgan, 69, of Laurel, passed away on October 15, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born June 2, 1953. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Williford, father Edd Sumrall, and step-father Sam Williford. She is survived by her husband Bill Morgan,...
Jimmie E. (Jim) Bell
Jimmie E. (Jim) Bell was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi on February 25th, 1934. Jim was 88 years old at the time of his death. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, friends and his outstanding, devoted caregivers. Jim graduated from Beat Four School, Jones Junior College and the University...
Joyce Marie Roberson
The visitation for Mrs. Joyce Marie Roberson will be held at Bay Springs Funeral Home Friday October 21, 2022 from 3:00 until 5:00 PM. The funeral services will be held at Galilee M.B Church of Lake, MS Saturday October 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Rev. Lee E. Crosby officiating. Joyce...
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
City of Ellisville will increase water, sewer and garbage rates
Users of the City of Ellisville’s water and sewer will see an increase in their next billing cycle. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen recently approved ordinances that will lead to an increase in its public utilities rates in the city. The administration and the Ellisville Board of Aldermen have...
Two vehicle accident leaves multiple deceased in Jasper County
A two-vehicle accident left two deceased Wednesday morning. "On Wednesday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department and Lake Eddins Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle collision with multiple entrapments on CR 39 near CR 16 between Paulding and Vossburg," said Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins.
