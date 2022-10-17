Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Watch: Rodgers Returns to Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following the same script as last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday. Barring some sort of calamity, he will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead using the 2-hour session to rehab his...
Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL - Get $1250 Bonus for Cardinals-Saints TNF
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Kansas City Chiefs-49ers prediction: Why San Francisco might not be what you expect
These 49ers are not exactly as I anticipated after studying them further. I figured San Francisco was a strong running team this year; that’s not the case. The 49ers ranks 26th in Football Outsiders’ all-encompassing rush metric (after finishing fourth a season ago). I thought one of the...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
Lakers News: Injury Report For Tonight’s Battle Of L.A.
Lakers-Clippers. Even two short seasons ago, such a matchup would have gotten basketball nerds and even casuals salivating. When the dust had settled on the league-altering summer of 2019, in which Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Kyrie Irving all joined new teams, the entire basketball world assumed both Los Angeles franchises -- with the Lakers now fielding a roster with LeBron James and Davis and the Clippers having grabbed Leonard and George -- would be battling for the soul of Tinseltown for many years to come.
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Boston won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are out.
Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Backs Out Of Anthony Davis MVP Prediction After One Game
The Lakers started off their 2023 campaign with a quick loss to the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. The Lakers have clear issues to fix with more shooting help, but NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has seen enough. View the original article to see embedded media. Before the start of the...
Report: Clippers Could Bring Kawhi Leonard Off Bench
As the Clippers prepare to open the 2022–23 NBA season against the Lakers in the Battle for L.A. on Thursday night, the Clippers have reportedly considered the possibility of bringing star forward Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Leonard...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls
The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
Dodgers Rumor: LA Could Opt to Pursue Aaron Judge Over Trea Turner
Over at ESPN.com, Mark Feinsand writes a piece on eight possible suitors for Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who will become a free agent after the World Series ends. But perhaps the most notable part of the article isn't really about Turner, but instead about one big reason the Dodgers might decide not to bring him back.
