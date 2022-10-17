ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Two Trumbull school cafeterias cited for health violations, correct on-site

TRUMBULL — Two schools received one four-point violation apiece during their most recent food service inspections by the Trumbull Health Department, but both immediately corrected their problems and weren't ordered to reinspection. Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 4, the department inspected 11 establishments that serve food, including not just...
TRUMBULL, CT
iheart.com

Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Jeltema

Listen here for Renee's Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Christine Jeltema on mindfulness and wellness of Law Enforcement. HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for the families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte. The Bristol Police Heroes fund was set up by the Bristol Police Union. Donations can be...
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools

Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT Supreme Court to decide on release of records in Madison cold case murder

The Connecticut Supreme Court will decide whether the Madison Police Department must release records compiled in its investigation of the 12-year-old unsolved murder of Barbara Hamburg. The department claims the case remains active and releasing the file could hinder a prospective prosecution or even result in witness intimidation. But the...
MADISON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Norwalk Wall Street litigation heads to mediation as mayor clashes with developer again

NORWALK — The ongoing litigation between the city and a local real estate developer over a Wall Street property is headed to mediation on Thursday. The Common Council held a special meeting with the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Monday night for a “discussion and update on litigation” between the city agencies and real estate developer Jason Milligan.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense

An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: We need to appreciate and value our educators

New Haven recently announced that, in an effort to bridge the gap created by teacher shortages, it will offer current educators additional pay to take on the work of teaching additional classes. While this seems like a fair trade, it is a short-sighted solution to a problem that will only continue to grow unless we address it at its core.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions

SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
SHELTON, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled

On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents

MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
MADISON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately

It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review

A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 20

The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted

Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
BRISTOL, CT

