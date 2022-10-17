Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Wichita Eagle
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs-49ers is a Super Bowl rematch in theory only. Why KC isn’t the same since
Behind two double doors, a total of about 75 lockers will provide an ideal setting for this demonstration. It’s the Chiefs’ locker room, because what better place to illustrate just how different this team looks as it prepares for a Week 7 trip to San Francisco than the last one that prepared to play the 49ers, in Super Bowl LIV?
Wichita Eagle
Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How ‘Close’ Before Deal with 49ers?
The Buffalo Bills may have made a phone call to the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey; that would make sense. But a report that the Bills were not among the final teams vying for McCaffrey's services makes even more sense. On Thursday night, the 49ers...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for a second-straight session. He's dealing with a hip issue. Starting right guard Alex Cappa missed practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan was also out with a hamstring issue. Logan Wilson...
Wichita Eagle
How Mahomes and the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in their 1st meeting since Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs are on the road for their Week 7 game Sunday afternoon, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. But there’s no time to dwell on that as they line up against the 3-3 Niners for the first time since Super Bowl LIV — a championship game won 31-21 by the Chiefs.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots ‘vs. Humbled’ QB Mac Jones? Apology Issued for Erroneous Boston Globe Report
An assertion made this week that second-year QB Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are somehow in conflict - with Jones in need of being "humbled'' - has been walked back, with the Boston Globe apologizing after having been duped by a social-media prankster. “Hey everybody, just want to...
Wichita Eagle
Game Recap: Saints’ Self-Destruction Late in First Half Ends Up Sinking Them
GLENDALE -- It took the Saints three minutes against the Bengals to lose the game, and it took less than that to do it against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With less than two and a half minutes to go in the second quarter, New Orleans saw their 14-6 lead turn into a 28-14 Cardinals lead, and it ended up being their undoing to lead to another loss on the year to sink them to 2-5. Game Recap.
Wichita Eagle
Are the Vikings a Realistic Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr?
Odell Beckham Jr.'s future is starting to become a hot topic around the NFL again. The free agent wide receiver is a little over eight months removed from tearing his ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He has said that he's targeting a mid-November return to action, indicating he could play as soon as Week 10 or 11. That's not all that far away.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Rodgers Returns to Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following the same script as last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday. Barring some sort of calamity, he will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead using the 2-hour session to rehab his...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
The vapor trail of the Bills loss continues for the Chiefs as they prepare to visit the San Francisco 49ers. This week, the Chiefs have restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space. Is an addition forthcoming, and what positions need to be shored up?. The rumor mill...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
Wichita Eagle
Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?
If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers. Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to...
Wichita Eagle
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Wichita Eagle
Healthy Bakhtiari Could Set Offensive Line Wheels in Motion
GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari is the key to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. He was while on his way to five All-Pro honors. He was when he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2020 season and was unavailable for the playoffs and almost all the following season. And he is again as he appears set to start his fifth consecutive game on Sunday at the Washington Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Browns Week 7 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous favorite over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Analysis: "The Ravens have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC North after previously beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore also traditionally plays well against Cleveland. There will be a sense of urgency among the Ravens players this week to get a win and move the season in a positive direction after three disappointing losses. The Browns are still trying to find their identity and are still dealing with the Deshaun Watson controversy, which can be a distraction."
Wichita Eagle
Dak’s Back: Rust, Emotion & Unrealistic Expectations For Prescott as Cowboys QB?
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Dak’s back! A cautionary tale. Dallas Cowboys fans are all agog over Sunday’s return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Deservedly so. With him in uniform...
Comments / 0