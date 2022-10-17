Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say
A 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her ankles were so weak that doctors said she must’ve been tied up for an extended period, the affidavit said.The Randall Children’s Hospital’s official...
Father arrested, accused of torturing his malnourished 5-year-old daughter
A Portland father is facing more than three dozen charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, after a child abuse pediatrician determined his 5-year-old daughter had been tortured.
kptv.com
Man indicted on 25 felony charges following crime spree in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man who was arrested earlier this month following a crime spree in Hillsboro has been indicted on 25 felony charges, the Hillsboro Police Department announced Thursday. Patrick James Robertson was arraigned Wednesday on charges of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of...
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
KATU.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
Portland cops uncover cache of weapons in convicted felon's tent as crime concerns mount in city
Portland police found three loaded guns in the tent of a convicted felon, who had an outstanding warrant. Residents have reiterated their concerns over safety and homeless population.
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Police seek tips as Gresham homicide remains unsolved nearly 1 year later
Investigators believe that the Portland man was in the park for some time before his body was found and reported to the police.
Jury finds 2 veteran Hoover gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering
A federal jury on Wednesday found two veteran Hoover gang members guilty of a racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering after a five-week trial that drew more than 100 witnesses and accounts of killings, armed robberies, beatings and drug dealing over more than two decades in Portland. The...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
Comments / 0