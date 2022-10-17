On this episode of WTF California, a conversation with Hugh Henderson who is running for Oakley City Council in District 2. We talk about his top priority which is public safety and what that means to him, including number of officers for the Oakley Police Department. We get into development and where he is at with this whole moratorium commentary by Councilmember George Fuller. We talk E Cypress Road expansion, economic development and more.

OAKLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO