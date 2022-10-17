Read full article on original website
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School
At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street
At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
Updated: Oakley Police Say Man With Gun Near Vintage Park Elementary School
On October 19 at 12:29 PM the Oakley Police Department received a call of a man with a gun near the front office of Vintage Elementary School in the City of Oakley. According to police, the man with the gun had reportedly just slapped somebody else and ran away. The...
San Pablo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects
The San Pablo Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday. Police said officers responded to an armed robbery call on Market Ave at approximately 11:20 am. Officers arrived to the call within less than a minute and found the victim and some witnesses.
Antioch Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim Found on Mokelumne Trail
The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the female victim who was located on October 18, 2022 on the Mokelumne Trail in the City of Antioch. According to police, the female victim located on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. Unfortunately, due...
Murder Charges Filed Against Alleged Stockton Serial Killer
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced the initial charges against defendant Wesley Brownlee, 43, in connection with a series of homicides in Stockton. The defendant is charged with three counts of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.
Contra Costa County Sheriff Receives Grant to Help Keep Our Roads Safe
The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Forensic Services Division (FSD), a nationally accredited crime laboratory, has been awarded a competitive grant of $237,500 to help keep our roadways safe from impaired drivers. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety,...
WTF California: An Interview With Hugh Henderson, District 2 Oakley City Council Candidate
On this episode of WTF California, a conversation with Hugh Henderson who is running for Oakley City Council in District 2. We talk about his top priority which is public safety and what that means to him, including number of officers for the Oakley Police Department. We get into development and where he is at with this whole moratorium commentary by Councilmember George Fuller. We talk E Cypress Road expansion, economic development and more.
St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa Announces a New Cycle of Paid Job-Training
Jobs Program Offers Paid, Part-time Employment and Training. The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is a paid job training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace...
Bright Health Group to Withdraw from the Individual Market in Every State
Bright Health Group will withdraw from the individual markets in California and other states, to focus on other portions of its business. Of Covered California’s 1.7 million consumers, approximately 460 people in Contra Costa County are enrolled in a plan offered by Bright HealthCare. Bright HealthCare will continue to...
Martinez City Council to Name Michael Chandler as City Manager
MARTINEZ, CA – The Martinez City Council unanimously provided direction in closed session last night to instruct City staff and the City Attorney to develop an employment agreement naming Michael Chandler as City Manager, effective January 4, 2023. It is expected that the agreement will be placed on the...
California Charts Course for Whole-of-Government Action on Extreme Heat At First-Ever Symposium
SACRAMENTO – Following the West Coast’s record-setting heat wave last month, California hosted the first-ever Extreme Heat Symposium in Sacramento today. The symposium, put on by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and the California Natural Resources Agency, harnessed the collective power of community leaders, state policymakers, scientists, and members of the public, and set the stage for extreme heat action in California in the coming years.
McKinzie Wins Dean Cline Classic, Gonderman Figure 8 Winner at Antioch Speedway
Antioch, CA — Larry McKinzie Jr won the 20 lap Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the first running of the Dean Cline Classic, which pays tribute to the Hall of Fame racer. This was the first win of the season for him after winning the 2021 championship.
