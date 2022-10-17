ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School

At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
ANTIOCH, CA
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street

At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
ANTIOCH, CA
San Pablo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects

The San Pablo Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday. Police said officers responded to an armed robbery call on Market Ave at approximately 11:20 am. Officers arrived to the call within less than a minute and found the victim and some witnesses.
SAN PABLO, CA
Murder Charges Filed Against Alleged Stockton Serial Killer

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced the initial charges against defendant Wesley Brownlee, 43, in connection with a series of homicides in Stockton. The defendant is charged with three counts of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.
STOCKTON, CA
WTF California: An Interview With Hugh Henderson, District 2 Oakley City Council Candidate

On this episode of WTF California, a conversation with Hugh Henderson who is running for Oakley City Council in District 2. We talk about his top priority which is public safety and what that means to him, including number of officers for the Oakley Police Department. We get into development and where he is at with this whole moratorium commentary by Councilmember George Fuller. We talk E Cypress Road expansion, economic development and more.
OAKLEY, CA
Martinez City Council to Name Michael Chandler as City Manager

MARTINEZ, CA – The Martinez City Council unanimously provided direction in closed session last night to instruct City staff and the City Attorney to develop an employment agreement naming Michael Chandler as City Manager, effective January 4, 2023. It is expected that the agreement will be placed on the...
MARTINEZ, CA
California Charts Course for Whole-of-Government Action on Extreme Heat At First-Ever Symposium

SACRAMENTO – Following the West Coast’s record-setting heat wave last month, California hosted the first-ever Extreme Heat Symposium in Sacramento today. The symposium, put on by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and the California Natural Resources Agency, harnessed the collective power of community leaders, state policymakers, scientists, and members of the public, and set the stage for extreme heat action in California in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
McKinzie Wins Dean Cline Classic, Gonderman Figure 8 Winner at Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA — Larry McKinzie Jr won the 20 lap Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the first running of the Dean Cline Classic, which pays tribute to the Hall of Fame racer. This was the first win of the season for him after winning the 2021 championship.
ANTIOCH, CA

