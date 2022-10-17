ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Jacob Malkoun explains decision to not go after Nick Maximov’s leg

LAS VEGAS – Jacob Malkoun beat Nick Maximov with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Malkoun, who capitalized on what appeared to be a first-round Malkoun lower leg injury and used takedowns to control the fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV

