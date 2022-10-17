Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Shane Lowry broke his putter at CJ Cup, drives an hour to buy a replacement for $229
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Shane Lowry claims it was an accident, and who are we to question the former Champion Golfer of the Year. But he broke his putter on the ninth hole during the first round of the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Apparently, it wasn’t serious enough to...
Wichita Eagle
Jacob Malkoun explains decision to not go after Nick Maximov’s leg
LAS VEGAS – Jacob Malkoun beat Nick Maximov with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Malkoun, who capitalized on what appeared to be a first-round Malkoun lower leg injury and used takedowns to control the fight.
Wichita Eagle
Rebels TE Casey Kelly on Ole Miss Approach Entering Hostile LSU Environment
OXFORD, Miss., -- Earlier in October the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels lost one of their top playmakers, tight end Michael Trigg, after he suffered a broken collarbone playing the Vanderbilt Commodores. Since Trigg went down in Week 6, redshirt junior tight end Casey Kelly has been moved into the...
Comments / 0