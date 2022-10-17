ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama

Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Mark Stoops on Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is one of 20 of the nation’s top college football coaches named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List it was announced Wednesday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. Get the latest UK news sent...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three finalists chosen for CPD chief

The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
COLUMBUS, MS
ourmshome.com

One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi

The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

