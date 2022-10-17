Read full article on original website
Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama
Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
John Calipari updates status of Oscar Tshiebwe at SEC Media Day
Wednesday, Kentucky was not only picked to win its 50th SEC regular season title in a preseason media poll, senior center Oscar Tshiebwe was voted to repeat as the league's player of the year. But Tshiebwe was not present to represent the Wildcats at SEC Media Day in Birmingham as...
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Mark Stoops on Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is one of 20 of the nation’s top college football coaches named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List it was announced Wednesday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. Get the latest UK news sent...
Mark Stoops named to Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List
For the second straight season, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is on the watch list for the American Heart Association’s 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. He is one of 25 coaches up for the award, given each January to a college football...
247Sports
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
GenesPage 247Sports' staff predictions
GenesPage 247Sports' staff predicts Mississippi State SEC games. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
wtva.com
Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges
A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use. Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May. Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed...
kicks96news.com
Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
Commercial Dispatch
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
247Sports
