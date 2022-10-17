Read full article on original website
LA City Council Members Refuse Calls To Resign Over Racist Audio Leak
Despite demonstrations and calls to resign from President Joe Biden, LA council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo are refusing to leave their seats over their involvement in the racist audio leak.
LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation The post LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
forwardtimes.com
Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
ABOVE: Nury Martinez (Photo by Michael Owen Baker for the LA Times) In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her Council Presidency and later her seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included other council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.
LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Mocked for Suggesting He is Something Other than Generically White
A Telemundo debate resulted in this colloquy between the moderator and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso:. "The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African American woman or a white man." Elvir said, referring to Bass and Caruso respectively. "I'm Italian," Caruso shot back in apparent objection. "Italian American,"...
SFGate
LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments. The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to...
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
SOURCE: Marquita Thomas was asked to resign as CEO of LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources who are members of the chamber allege that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Protesters camp out near LA Councilman Kevin de León's home to call for his resignation
A group of protesters who believe Los Angeles Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo should resign are now camping out at de León's home to make their voices loud and clear.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
theavtimes.com
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Carlton Square Homeowners Association fed up with trash left by concert, stadium attendees
Inglewood Mayor James Butts is routinely observed taking daily walks around the City which gives him a birds eye view to how the city looks to passerbys. He is however, “Ray Charles” to the trash left behind from attendees leaving SoFi Stadium and the Kia Forum which is part of his normal walking route.
Canyon News
City Continues Opposition From County To Move Juvenile Prisoners
MALIBU—The city of Malibu continues its opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing a letter of protest with the County on September 14, 2022. Malibu previously filed a letter of protest on July 13, 2022.
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Washington Examiner
Brother to testify against brother in Los Angeles City Council racketeering case
The brother of a former Los Angeles city councilman indicted on racketeering charges has agreed to plead guilty and testify about receiving cash payments from his brother and then lying about it to the FBI. Salvador Huizar was engaged in a “pay to play” scheme and accepted envelopes of cash...
