Los Angeles, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation The post LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
forwardtimes.com

Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness

ABOVE: Nury Martinez (Photo by Michael Owen Baker for the LA Times) In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her Council Presidency and later her seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included other council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments. The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced

A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

City Continues Opposition From County To Move Juvenile Prisoners

MALIBU—The city of Malibu continues its opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing a letter of protest with the County on September 14, 2022. Malibu previously filed a letter of protest on July 13, 2022.
MALIBU, CA

