Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Signs With Jordan Brand

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand.

The race between shoe companies to sign the top pick in the NBA Draft is always extremely competitive and this year, Jordan Brand is the company that was victorious.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand and he will likely headline the Air Jordan 37s with the possibility of getting his own signature shoe in the future, per Boardroom .

A standout at Duke University, Banchero enters the NBA as a young, athletic and multi-talented player that will fill many needs for the Magic this upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

“It was exciting for me, just having all of the shoe companies become more and more interested,” Banchero said. “When Jordan stepped in, that really kind of made me raise my eyebrows. They don’t try and sign everybody.”

While the great Michael Jordan did play for the University of North Carolina, the company has some notable Duke alumni on their roster. Banchero is now the third active Duke alum to sign with Jordan, joining the likes of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson.

“There’s a certain expectation that people have of you and a standard that they’re going to hold you to, but I like it,” Banchero stated. “I’m more than ready for it.”

The Orlando Magic and their top pick will begin the 2022-23 NBA season on the road in Detroit, as they will take on the Detroit Pistons and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on October 19.