ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Signs With Jordan Brand

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiItz_0icW0LdV00

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The race between shoe companies to sign the top pick in the NBA Draft is always extremely competitive and this year, Jordan Brand is the company that was victorious.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand and he will likely headline the Air Jordan 37s with the possibility of getting his own signature shoe in the future, per Boardroom .

A standout at Duke University, Banchero enters the NBA as a young, athletic and multi-talented player that will fill many needs for the Magic this upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

“It was exciting for me, just having all of the shoe companies become more and more interested,” Banchero said. “When Jordan stepped in, that really kind of made me raise my eyebrows. They don’t try and sign everybody.”

While the great Michael Jordan did play for the University of North Carolina, the company has some notable Duke alumni on their roster. Banchero is now the third active Duke alum to sign with Jordan, joining the likes of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson.

“There’s a certain expectation that people have of you and a standard that they’re going to hold you to, but I like it,” Banchero stated. “I’m more than ready for it.”

The Orlando Magic and their top pick will begin the 2022-23 NBA season on the road in Detroit, as they will take on the Detroit Pistons and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on October 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
sneakernews.com

Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey

The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Lakers Daily

Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’

There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy