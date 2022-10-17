Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Hedge fund star David Einhorn expects stocks to tumble - and warns unchecked inflation risks a market meltdown
The Greenlight Capital chief warned the Fed's rate hikes are being undermined by carefree government spending, and could make inflation worse.
Jeremy Hunt vows to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing jumps – business live
Government borrowing rises because of higher debt interest, as retail sales drop and pound falls close to one-week low, wiping out rally after Liz Truss resignation
