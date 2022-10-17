ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

How ‘The Midnight Club’ Fit the Sprawling Terrors of Christopher Pike Into a Single TV Show

By Sarah Shachat
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukoxc_0icW0BoF00

Anthology series are hard. In exchange for episode-to-episode variety in visuals, characters, and tone, TV creators working in the format have to make seemingly unconnected stories connect and matter together. It’s a risk to show an audience a storytelling mode and so thrill them that they start wishing the rest of the series did that too ; when presented with a type of story they dislike, they might disengage until the credits roll. Because every story ends.

“The Midnight Club” raises the stakes for itself by nesting hair-raising tales from the catalog of Christopher Pike within a cultish conspiracy to maybe cheat death, hidden beneath the facade of a hospice for terminally ill teens.”We were really excited about the  format — you know, the kind of Christopher Pike-Russian doll thing,” series co-creator Leah Fong told IndieWire. “It was a structurally very ambitious thing.”

That excitement extended into the writers’ room’s process, as well. To tackle the works of prolific YA horror author Pike, Fong and co-creator Mike Flanagan each read a number of the books they knew would be covered in the first season of “The Midnight Club.”  They also opened up the proverbial library at their disposal to their writers when “The Midnight Club” room assembled — not at a remote, Queen Anne-style mansion in the woods, sadly, but over Zoom.

“Each writer kind of did a book report, and so we did our own ‘Midnight Club’ where the writers had to orally tell the story of the book in the room,” Fong said. “And that helped us to understand what could fit in this season or what was maybe a little bit too sprawling.” The stories that made the cut had to meet a multifaceted set of criteria, offering opportunities to switch up the look and feel of the show — but more importantly, they needed to reveal something essential about the characters who told them.

This focus on character was influenced by Fong’s time on flashback-heavy shows like “The Magicians” and “Once Upon a Time” — the latter of which was created by veterans of the mother of all flashback shows, “Lost.” She sees “The Midnight Club” as part of that lineage: “This is, in its way, a flashback show because we don’t see what the kids were like before they lived at Brightcliffe,” Fong said. “But these stories are definitely their way of expressing that and us being able to get to know them outside of the context of the house, before they were given these terrible diagnoses. I wouldn’t say any of them are unreliable narrators, but there are discrepancies between what they’re saying versus what we’re seeing.”

It also helped when Midnight Club stories could have some element that could carry over into the action at Brightcliffe, in the way that Anya’s ( Ruth Codd ) ballerina figurine has a resonance with the story she tells about two dancers and which stays with the other members of the club after Anya is gone. “All of the threads of the stories are coming together in her fever dream,” Fong said. “Within that story, I felt like Anya herself couldn’t really reconcile with a lot of the things in her life, like she couldn’t forgive herself, and then with the help of the Midnight Club, they were able to give her peace. It was an interesting mix of psychology and narrative storytelling and friendship helping someone to confront what our show is all about.

“We’re all scared shitless of confronting our death,” Fong said, “and all the ways in which we can do that through storytelling are beautiful.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Why ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Abandoning Key Romance Is Good for Season 2

Last year PBS gave audiences the charming Victorian-era mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” Though akin to other PBS and BBC shows like “Ripper Street,” creator Rachael New’s mystery series feels so charming “because Being Feminist (capitalization intended) isn’t what it sets its focus on.” Season 1 concluded with Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and William “the Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) possibly embarking on a romance — which, for a television show, can be a blessing or a curse. The two certainly had a flirtatious bond, but a relationship could affect Eliza’s desire for a career, given William’s disdain for Eliza’s...
IndieWire

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses

Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
KANSAS STATE
IndieWire

The 10 Grossest Things That Happen in ‘House of the Dragon’

“House of the Dragon” Season 1 has been a wild, 20-year journey, full of backstabbing and incest and the occasional death by small metal ball. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel pulled in audiences and is clearly trying to raise the bar set by “Game of Thrones” in every department — including disgust and shock value. As Season 1 draws to a close, we look back on the violence, body horror, and feet. Even when this show has us bringing up our dinner, it doesn’t fail to entertain. Here are the 10 grossest things in “House of the Dragon” Season 1. “House of...
IndieWire

‘Rings of Power’ Sets Up Season 2 to Put Familiar Faces in the Spotlight

It’s not unthinkable that with the ever-expanding prop-bet-ification of all things culture that someone somewhere had odds on what the last shot of “Rings of Power” Season 1 would be. It would have been easy to expect a closing image of an extremely concerned Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) or a ship on the Great Sea or even that trio of aesthetically curious rings. For “Rings of Power,” that actual parting shot is of the newly-minted Mordor and a cloaked Sauron (Charlie Vickers) making his way toward plans for a new Middle-Earth empire. From a storytelling standpoint, it’s never a coincidence what note...
IndieWire

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Breaks the Netflix Crime Formula by Hearkening to Original

In 2020 Netflix premiered its reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries,” the popular true-crime series that ran from 1987 until 2002. Host Robert Stack invited viewers to “help solve a mystery,” and its original run — alongside “America’s Most Wanted” and “Rescue 911” — helped launch the national appetite for true crime. Netflix’s reboot was seen as another move on the part of the streamer to harness the power of nostalgia. But the show’s first season didn’t possess the magic of the original series, focusing on one mystery per episode and generally relying on murder and disappearances. Now in its third season, “Unsolved Mysteries” is...
IndieWire

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Assault Civil Suit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp. The lawsuit has been dismissed after a jury came to a decision after deliberations. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp accused Spacey of groping him against his will at age 14 in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged events. Rapp publicly accused Spacey of the events in 2017; Rapp sued Spacey for battery in 2022. Per ABC, Judge Lewis Kaplan “dismissed Rapp’s claim of assault before the trial started and dismissed his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s attorneys rested his case,...
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Woman King’ Departure: ‘It Wasn’t the Role for Me to Play’

Lupita Nyong’o is addressing why she walked away from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” back in 2020. Nyong’o, who leads the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told The Hollywood Reporter that she was set to play an Agojie warrior in the historical epic starring Viola Davis, who also produces. The Agojie tribe inspired the fictional Dora Milaje female army in “Black Panther.” After being cast in “The Woman King,” Nyong’o made a short documentary on the Agojie tribe called “Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o.” Per THR, the Academy Award winner “grapples uncomfortably with the tribe’s legacy of violence” in the...
IndieWire

Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer

It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
IndieWire

‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 9 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers

Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
ALASKA STATE
IndieWire

Kanye West Faces Possible $250-Million Lawsuit from George Floyd’s Family

Kanye West is facing a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. The potential suit follows West’s comments on a “Drink Champs” episode since removed from YouTube, in which West defamed Floyd, falsely saying he died of a fentanyl overdose instead of being murdered by Minneapolis police officers. The cause of death was formally listed as homicide. Former cop Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s death and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IndieWire

Abigail Breslin Opens Up on Past Abusive Relationship: ‘I Felt Ugly and Hated’

Abigail Breslin is shining a light on domestic violence. The “Little Miss Sunshine” actress took to Instagram to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and share her personal history of surviving an abusive relationship. “As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story,” Breslin posted. “I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.” Breslin shared that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms, and forced to pretend...
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Credits Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese for Inspiring Him to Not Quit Hollywood

A holy trinity of films ushered in Ethan Hawke’s “adult relationship” with Hollywood decades ago. Academy Award nominee Hawke revealed that he was going to quit acting after “Explorers” and “Dead Poets Society,” but that watching Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” along with “Five Easy Pieces,” changed his mind back in 1989. “That’s when my adult relationship with film really started,” Hawke told Sharp magazine about how his life changed at age 19. “I saw how high the bar could be — and I really wanted to be a part of it.” The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
IndieWire

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges, Could Face 26 Years in Prison

Ezra Miller pled not guilty to felony burglary charges in Vermont after breaking into a neighbor’s home in May 2022. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling in Stamford, Vermont, on August 8; the charge was issued following the review of a May 1 incident in which Shaftsbury police say Miller stole bottles of gin, vodka, and rum from the home of their neighbor, Isaac Winokour. Miller faces a maximum of 26 years in prison plus more than $2,000 in fines if found guilty. Miller was told they “can’t abuse or harass” Winokur or another Vermont...
STAMFORD, VT
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain: ‘The Good Nurse’ Was the Most ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience on Set

Jessica Chastain recently won an Oscar for portraying real-life hero Tammy Faye, but taking on a true “angel” caught up in a serial killer drama was a whole other story. Chastain plays nurse Amy Loughren, who helped take down killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Netflix film “The Good Nurse” is helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”) and premieres in theaters October 19 and on Netflix October 26. “It was different than anything else that I have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in First Teaser for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

One of the most famous Christmas films of all time is getting a sequel. HBO Max released the first teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” set to release on the streamer November 17. The repetitively titled film is a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepard’s 1966 novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” Set in the ’40s, the original film starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, an ordinary 9-year-old boy engaging in various hijinks around Christmastime while desperately yearning to get a BB gun for the big holiday. Shepard narrated...
IndieWire

Sorry, Parents — the Teletubbies Are Back

Some of television’s most beloved (and reviled) children’s characters are headed to streaming. The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming “Teletubbies” revival series has been released, promising a return to the long-running franchise’s bizarre world. First created in 1997 by Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport, “Teletubbies” is a British children’s show aimed at toddlers. Named after the main characters — a bizarre quartet of multi-colored, toddler-like creatures with antennae on their heads and television screens on their bellies — the show follows them exploring and playing in the grassy landscape they call home. The original show ran for five seasons and over...
IndieWire

‘The Novelist’s Film’ Trailer: Hong Sangsoo’s 27th Movie Holds a Mirror to His Process

Hong Sangsoo’s level of productivity probably hasn’t been matched on the screen since the run of Rainer Werner Fassbinder. “The Novelist’s Film,” his latest gently ambling and self-reflexive drama about the craft of filmmaking, is the South Korean director’s 27th movie. It’s also his second this year alongside “Walk Up.” (That’s hardly his most impressive year; in 2017, he released three movies.) Exclusively on IndieWire, watch the trailer for “The Novelist’s Film” below. Cinema Guild opens it at Lincoln Center on October 28 before bringing it to select theaters beginning November 4. Per the official synopsis, Junhee (Lee Hyeyoung, last seen...
IndieWire

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Trailer: World War I Horrors Are Exposed in Netflix Literary Adaptation

Close to 100 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” was published, Emmy nominee Edward Berger adapts the World War I epic for Netflix, premiering October 28. “We have so much to say, and we shall never say it,” a quote from Remarque’s 1928 “literary masterpiece” is shown in the trailer. The film promises to “show the true face of World War I.” The official logline reads, “A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.” Co-written and directed by Edward Berger (“Deutschland 83”), “All Quiet on the Western Front”...
IndieWire

Sigourney Weaver Applauds Selena Gomez’s ‘Great Instinct’ to Reboot ‘Working Girl’

Sigourney Weaver is ready to revisit “Working Girl” more than 35 years later. The 1988 workplace comedy starred Weaver as Katharine, a cutthroat boss who steals her assistant Jess’ (Melanie Griffith) ideas. After she is laid up following a ski accident, Jess takes Katharine’s place at work and falls in love with a client played by Harrison Ford. The film landed six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith, and Best Supporting Actress nods for Weaver and co-star Joan Cusack.
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy