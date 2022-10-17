Read full article on original website
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Starbucks selling Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestle
Starbucks is selling its Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestle for an undisclosed amount. Switzerland-based Nestle has been in a partnership with Seattle-based Starbucks since 2018 and already distributes Starbucks-branded coffee in more than 80 markets worldwide. The company said acquiring Seattle’s Best will offer customers more choice. Nestle also owns the Nescafe, Nespresso and Blue Bottle coffee brands. Starbucks acquired Seattle’s Best Coffee in 2003 for $72 million, giving it a lower-priced brand. But Starbucks is currently focused on a costly makeover of its U.S. stores. Starbucks and Nestle said they expect the deal to close by the end of this year.
Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to operate cargo planes
HONOLULU (AP) — Amazon is tapping Hawaiian Airlines to fly a fleet of cargo planes starting next fall. Under the deal announced Friday, Amazon could wind up owning up to 15% of the airline company. The airline’s parent company says the agreement will cover 10 Airbus A330 jets at first, and it could be expanded depending on Amazon’s future business needs. Hawaiian says it won’t use any of its current planes for Amazon flight. Instead, Amazon’s air division will lease planes that are being converted from passenger jets to freighters. Hawaiian Airlines CEO says the deal will help the airline grow its business and diversify.
Inside EmpireDAO, New York’s New Web3 Coworking Space Headquartered Above Supreme
A simple paper name tag sticks to your lapel designating your name and decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, affiliation — if you have one. It’s OK if you didn’t find a DAO — which is basically code built by a community on a blockchain — nor know what it is.
