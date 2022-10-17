Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia evacuating citizens from Kherson as commander describes ‘tense’ situation
LIVE – Updated at 19:39. Sergei Surovikin says Ukraine forces ‘continually’ trying to take positions of Russian troops, particularly in Kupiansk, Lyman and Mykolaiv. Citizens being 'evacuated' in Kherson as commander of Russian forces says situation in Ukraine 'tense'. 19:39 Pjotr Sauer. The new commander of the...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Slide 1 of 5: Europe's energy crisis is "scary," Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen told Insider. He awarded the crisis eight out of ten on a scale of scariness. Here are four countries central to Europe's supply crunch. Europe's energy crisis is "scary" and problems are piling up to worsen it further, according to Fabian Ronningen, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy."From one to ten, I would probably give it eight," Ronningen told Insider of the scale of the crisis. "I think that's how bad it is at the moment. Scary is a good way to describe it." Europe's energy crisis, kick-started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and deepened by Western sanctions, has left Germany, France, and others fretting over supply shortages this winter.In apparent retaliation against sanctions, Russia has slashed the flow of natural-gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20%, sending prices soaring. Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom has said European natural-gas prices could climb by another 60% this winter as exports to the region fall further.Dutch wholesale natural-gas prices, the European benchmark, skyrocketed to a record high of nearly 335 euros, or $341, per megawatt hour in the spring of 2022, per Reuters. Since then, prices have fallen back to about 225 euros per megawatt hour — still a jump of about 300% since the start of 2022.Making matters worse are a build-up of energy-related problems in Norway, France, Germany, and Russia. "Over the last few weeks, you're getting that increasing feeling of, 'how bad can it get?'," Ronningen said.Insider delved into the issues of these four countries that appear to be exacerbating Europe's energy supply crunch.
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
History-maker Meloni inches closer to becoming Italy’s first female PM
Giorgia Meloni could be hours away from becoming Italy’s first female prime minister after holding talks with President Sergio Mattarella to discuss the formation of a new government.Far-right Meloni, who heads the nationalist Brothers of Italy party, entered the president’s palace on Friday morning alongside her main polticial allies, Matteo Salvini, who leads the far-right League, and Silvio Berlusconi, founder of the conservative Forza Italia party.The three parties formed a successful coalition to win last month’s election.“We are ready to give Italy a government that addresses the urgencies and challenges of our time with understanding and competence,” Meloni wrote on...
Live updates: Liz Truss resigns as U.K. prime minister after six weeks in office
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday after six turbulent weeks in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Truss said a new prime minister will be selected by her Conservative Party lawmakers in the coming week. But the process by which...
Japanese inflation rises to 8-year high
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | The OBR is now the master of Britain’s fate: it had better get its act together. Japan's core consumer prices rose 3 per cent in September on-year, the government said on Friday, the highest level since 2014 as the falling yen and rising energy costs hit households hard.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of attack on hydroelectric plant; reports of missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine president says any attack on Kherson’s Kakhovka dam akin to use of weapons of mass destruction; residents urged to seek shelter in Zaporizhzhia
White House claims Americans save $420 million at the gas pump despite high prices
The average gallon of gas is nearly double what Americans were paying exactly two years ago, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touted savings at the pump on Tuesday. "Every month, the typical two-driver family saves about $120 at the pump compared to where we were in mid-June," Jean-Pierre...
