CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
AMD could overcome the near-term challenges and clock solid earnings growth. Twilio's sales should continue increasing rapidly thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Autoblog
Tesla Q3 profit doubles over last year
Tesla reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales and higher prices per vehicle. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it earned $3.29 billion from July through September. Excluding special items, the company made $1.05 per...
What to Look Out For in Tesla Q3 Earnings
Anthony Sassine of KraneShares joined Cheddar News to discuss the release of Tesla's Q3 earnings.
NASDAQ
Nokia Q3 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY22 Net Sales View, Maintains CC Target
(RTTNews) - Finnish critical networks and communications company Nokia Corp. (NOK) Thursday reported that its third-quarter profit climbed 22 percent to 428 million euros from last year's 351 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.08 euro, up 33 percent from 0.06 euro a year ago. Comparable profit for the period...
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
Q3 Earnings Season Starts With a Bang: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Opendoor, Petrobras and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Albertsons Companies, Apple, Clorox, Cloudflare, Fox, Kroger, Opendoor Technologies, Petroleo Brasileiro and more.
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.05, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1 per TSLA share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates eight times. Sales increased 56% year-over-year, with revenue...
Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
NASDAQ
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.18%. A...
AOL Corp
Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations
Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, but slightly beating on earnings. Here are the most important numbers from the report. Q3 Revenue: $21.45 billion versus $22.09 billion expected. Q3 Adjusted EPS: $1.05 versus $1.01 expected. Shares of...
Tesla Stock Slumps As Q3 Revenue Miss, 2022 Delivery Target Doubt Cloud Earnings Beat
Tesla (TSLA) shares moved lower Thursday, extending a six-month decline that has loped more than $350 billion from the world's most valuable carmaker, after it posted softer-than-expected third sales and said full-year deliveries may fall just shy of its 50% growth target. Tesla said revenues rose 56% from last year...
NASDAQ
Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
High-flying tech hardware and software maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a standout stock on Wednesday. In contrast to the gloom of the overall market, its shares were a bright light, rising nearly 1% on the day against the S&P 500 index's 0.7% drop. A new tie-up with a storied tech industry titan was at the root of the optimism.
Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
Recap: Snap-on Q3 Earnings
Snap-on SNA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.14 versus an estimate of $3.85. Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last...
